Tucker Carlson attacks St. Fauci’s role in the genesis of the Covid pandemic

“More than any other single living American, Tony Fauci is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.”

With these bold words, the most popular commentator on cable news threw down the gauntlet on a man all but sainted by the corporate media. Drawing on the work of Nicholas Wade, who for decades edited the Science section of the New York Times, Tucker pointed out that Dr. Anthony Fauci (the highest-paid employee of the federal government) personally overrode a federal ban on gain of function research that makes pathogens more deadly and more transmissible, and funded such research at a facility linked to the Chinese military.

Wade’s article published at Medium is most impressive; it’s quite long and technical in places, but if you don’t want to read the whole thing, you can go down to the section headed “Where We Are So Far” and within that section read "4. The US Role in Funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology” and then the “Conclusion." Or, you could read Wade’s shorter article in the New York Post supporting the theory that the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab, and was not transmitted from bats at a wet market.

Here is video of Tucker Carlson’s attack on St. Fauci:

Hat tip: The Right Scoop

Photo credit: Amazon.com