Trump tells the truth about Biden, the Democrats and Israel

Although Big Tech’s blatant attempts at violating former president Donald J. Trump’s right to freedom of speech as guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution have temporarily prevented Trump from writing his own tweets, and undoubtedly inconvenienced him, he still has friends in the Twitterverse. He was therefore able to get out this comment regarding Biden’s and the Democrats’ unfriendly moves against Israel.

When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United State stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked. Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies. America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself. Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault.

And that’s the simple truth about the stark differences between the stalwart, freedom-loving Trump administration and the weak, often tolerating bigotry (yes, Squadettes and your enablers, I’m talking about you) Biden administration. Trump went straight for the truth, something that is almost totally lacking in the coverage of the Muslim terrorist attacks on Israel, as Andrea Widburg detailed two days ago.

Perhaps Trump’s tweet messenger, Disclose TV, will also be “de-platformed,” which is Big Tech’s euphemism for silencing, suppressing, and punishing those with whom it disagrees by unilaterally kicking them off a social media platform. If so, and the tweet disappears, at least it remains available on other outlets.

Meanwhile, even though she is surrounded by enemies who vow to destroy her, a vow they think is doable thanks to those enemies’ many international enablers, Israel continues to defend itself:

In the last 3 days

Hamas has fired 1,500+ rockets

from Gaza all the way into Israel,

terrorizing civilians as far as 90 miles away.



Hamas, expect a response. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Millions of Israeli civilians are running to bomb shelters as sirens sound across the country. pic.twitter.com/GD9ikMuTXl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Just moments before terrorists in Gaza tried to fire rockets toward Israeli civilians, our aircraft struck & destroyed their 2 rocket launchers, stopping them in their tracks.



We will respond with force as needed. pic.twitter.com/6dIt9ww6SN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Moreover, it works hard to counter the propaganda from its enemies (click on the image in the second tweet to enlarge):

Moments ago, IDF fighter jets struck a 14-story building in southern Gaza, which housed Hamas military intelligence offices & infrastructure used to communicate tactical-military information.



We warned civilians in the building & provided them sufficient time to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/lFT7ntbXzW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

With the spread of misinformation, it's time to set this straight.



This is why we attack multi-story buildings in Gaza: pic.twitter.com/VK1bvQAGeX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

And as Trump pointed out, Israel has the right to defend itself. In the fog of war, Trump states the truth!

