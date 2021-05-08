The long dark winter and what we should do to make it a spring thaw

It seems we have quickly fallen into a deep crevasse in just a few months of the Harris/Biden administration as we stumbled along in the blizzard of Joe’s long dark winter.

It’s a bizarro world of opposites.

“Now everything’s a little upside down, as a matter of fact

The wheels have stopped

What’s good is bad, what’s bad is good, you’ll find out

When you reach the top

You’re on the bottom” – Bob Dylan, Idiot Wind



Wrong is right, no justice is justice, executive orders supersede and bypass Congress, courts mean nothing. Our elected representatives travel the country encouraging disorder and riots. Illegals are treated better than citizens. And on and on. So much damage has been done, how can we possibly reverse it?



Like all humans, President Trump made mistakes. He received bad advice from people he thought he could trust, should have been able to trust actually, and got burned on more than one occasion. He was a newcomer to Washington, one who wasn’t welcomed by any means, and knew no one.



The political lifers still there seized the opportunity to rock the boat trying to navigate the swamp. That’s how he got a useless attorney general, two in fact, and generals who were fighting the wrong war.

The administration, White House, all down the line of government, had people keeping their jobs who should have been let go.

It’s ironic that the man known for the phrase “You’re fired” didn’t use it in real life often enough. But now he is wiser and knows the game.



Unfortunately, the people who owed him their careers and livelihoods refused to stand up for him, including his own vice president, Mike Pence, when the election was hijacked (in my opinion) and now he is sidelined.

Down but not out. He’ll be back with a vengeance, I’m sure.



I believe much like we change the oil in our cars we now need to change the oil, add antifreeze, and grease the wheels of government.



When we prevail, and I do believe we will, the following must be done.

1. People out of their positions should also lose their security clearances. I know when I left a job I wasn’t allowed to keep my company email address or was still privy to the inner workings of the company. So why do these people get to keep tabs on secrets when it no longer concerns them?



2. The laws on the books must be followed. Ex-presidents should not be allowed to run a shadow government and travel around the world back stabbing the current president.

3. Fire all career “public servants” and ambassadors, appointed officials, et al. Vet those who take their place. If this causes the wheels of government to slow down for a while as they learn their positions so be it. It will all be worth it in the long run. This can be done one department or institution at a time, as long as it’s done rapidly. There are countless true patriots out there who would love these jobs and would do them well. This vetting also includes political organizations as well.



4. Expect the agenda to be followed. If there is a Speaker of the House or Senate leader who doesn’t follow on what he was elected to do, remove him immediately. Why we are still suffering old Mitch is beyond me. Any member of Congress fomenting insurrection or riots is un-American anyway, and needs to be expelled immediately.

5. State and local governments need the same vetting of anyone in federal office. The days of talking out of both sides of their mouths must be over. Anyone found to be on the take from anyone or place needs to be fully prosecuted, removed from office, and banned from office forever. This includes relatives of the officeholder.



6. Hire people based on ability and not to fill a quota bucket. Race, religion, sex and everything else so ‘important’ at this time shouldn’t be a factor in hiring practices. Get the best person for the job, period.



7. Learn from the bad examples currently in government. Practically everything they do is wrong; Biden made his reputation on bad choices and Harris doesn’t even deserve mentioning, although I shudder to think what would happen should she takes over. Even with Obama toiling behind the curtain, we know her world-stage faux pas instances will be cringeworthy.



8. We need to stand by our allies and treaties. Changing dance partners every time a new administration come in power does not present a feeling of security to our allies around the world. Rather, it presents opportunities to our enemies to point out our unreliability.



9. Law enforcement must be allowed to do their job without fear of being unfairly accused of wrongdoing. Take the politics out of policing, and stop the spying on private citizens, i.e. Post Office. Corruption must not be tolerated, and bad cops removed from the force. This includes the FBI and CIA.

10. Most importantly, teachers must be vetted and tenure eliminated. Teachers' unions need to be dismantled. Any school receiving federal funds must teach civics and promote American values. We are the only country in the world teaching our young to hate their own country.

There are other things I haven’t covered but these ten are among the most important to me. We need to correct our course and get back to the founding principles that forged our country. What we are now is almost unrecognizable. We seem to have developed a coating of ice when

we fell into that crevasse, one that froze us to inaction. It’s time to warm up, thaw out, and get ready for the fight. Not a fight of arms or missiles, but one of action in our political systems to weed out the destruction and those who cause it. Stand up and be

counted. Bullies push you until you fight back.

If we don’t fix it, who will?

I have recently read some essays that the writer suggests forming secret organizations to combat the bizarre world we now are in, which will change nothing. Others state that nothing is going to change no matter what we do. So should we just surrender? I think not.

Let’s support new politicians to rout out the proven poor performers or RINOs. Term limits will never be passed by those in power, so it’s up to us to make term limits happen by our votes. Question shady voting laws or practices and support recounts. Consider a run for office yourself, school boards are a good start. I believe a return to the old days of paper ballots and one day of voting is necessary to help cut down on fraud and cheating.

Are these all new ideas? No. But what other rope do you have to climb out of the crevasse? And we need to ponder this question. If a president is elected by fraud and it is proven, does everything he and his administration did become invalid? God bless America.



Lyrics from “Idiot Wind” composed by Bob Dylan

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License