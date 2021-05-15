The disturbing corporate wreckage one hedge fund left behind

In January, the drama between individual investors and Wall Street hedge funds boiled over into mainstream news. For many Americans, it was their first time learning about hedge funds, whose insidious influence extends beyond betting on a company's demise and feuding with Dave Portnoy.

One Wall Street hedge fund in particular, Elliott Management, has a troubling history, even for those who support the free market. Consider just one recent example. The Wall Street Journal reported that Elliott made an investment in Duke Energy and has intentions to force changes to increase Elliott's short-term profits regardless of the long-term consequences for workers, communities, and customers.

Elliott presumably will work from its usual playbook to attack Duke. What is its playbook? Just look at Hess Corporation. After Elliott invested, the oil company slashed its workforce. The cuts were so deep that Bloomberg called it "the incredible shrinking oil producer." Prior to Elliott's investment, Hess had approximately 15,000 employees. After the hedge fund meddled in the company, that number shrank to less than 1,800.

Elliott's experience with Arconic was not much better. Elliott launched a public fight against the company in 2017, a long saga that included multiple CEO changes, a dysfunctional board of directors, and many layoffs. Elliott hired private investigators to snoop around and dig up dirt on Arconic's CEO, Klaus Kleinfeld. Unfortunately, none of Elliott's machinations actually improved Arconic's financial performance, all to the detriment of employees and investors.

When Elliott invests in public utilities, things have not gone any better. The investments have ended in scandal and run afoul of regulators.

In 2018 and 2019, Elliott had investments in First Energy. In July 2020, criminal charges were filed against Ohio House speaker Larry Householder. He and other political operatives and lobbyists were accused of receiving money from First Energy in exchange for legislation that would have benefited the company. Elliott was a significant player in First Energy when the alleged crimes were committed.

Texas regulators also saw perfidy in Elliott's dealings when they accused Elliott of lying about bankruptcy proceedings against Energy Future Holdings, a utility based in Dallas. As Energy Future's largest creditor, Elliott opposed efforts to sell Oncor, its largest asset. The Texas Public Utilities Commission said Elliott had misrepresented its position. The commission's executive director said the hedge fund said the commission would accept Elliott's plan once it was presented as a formal agreement when that was not the case.

Elliott's questionable tactics spread to Kansas. Regulators there opened an investigation into the relationship between Elliott and Evergy, another utility headquartered in the state, shortly after the two signed a cooperation agreement. The Kansas State Corporation Commission expressed grave doubts about the deal, which it said presents significant risks to ratepayers and service quality. Elliott's "plan," if successful, the commission staff found, presents "little upside to ratepayers," while "Elliott and Evergy shareholders would benefit handsomely."

The Missouri Public Service Commission conducted a similar investigation into Elliott and Evergy. Additionally, a complaint was filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in October 2020 by Public Citizen, a watchdog group, which alleged that Elliott had failed to provide proper notification after it had gained control over the company.

Elliott is not a long-term investor merely in the game to make a buck for itself. Investors and customers of Duke Energy, or any company, for that matter, should be wary of Elliott's interest. The hedge fund's record of pursuing quick, easy gains is well documented. Unfortunately, real people suffer when Elliott comes to town.

Michael Busler, Ph.D. is a public policy analyst and a professor of finance at Stockton University, where he teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in finance and economics.

Image: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay, Pixabay License.