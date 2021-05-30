Tapper vs. Cuomo: CNN's finest vie over which hypocrite is the biggest

Now this is ridiculous.

Several days into a scandal, CNN pot Jake Tapper is calling CNN kettle Chris Cuomo very, very, black.

According to the Daily Mail:

CNN's Jake Tapper has slammed colleague Chris Cuomo for joining strategy calls advising his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations. Tapper - who is widely seen as CNN's biggest star - told the New York Times that Chris' behavior put network employees in 'a bad spot'. 'I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,' the 52-year-old anchor stated in an interview conducted on Friday.

Oh, give us a break.

Tapper is a rival of Cuomo's in the quest for ratings, so his sudden umbrage sounds a little less than disinterested.

But there's a lot more than that.

This would be the same Jake Tapper who was involved with the pay-to-play Clinton Foundation while also on the job at CNN? That incident actually changed my opinion of him, he's nothing more than a Democrat political operative, too, same as CNN employee-former Clinton staffer George Stefanopoulos, and now Chris Cuomo. Tapper's Democrats, see, are higher-level than Cuomo's, which is where the only true rivalry might actually be. This is not about journalistic ethics, as Tapper piously claims.

What's more, CNN swims in an atmosphere of this same sort of coziness with the Democrat party.

Remember then-CNN employee Donna Brazile, quietly slipped Hillary Clinton the CNN-moderated debate questions ahead of her 2016 debate with Donald Trump? So helpful for a Democrat to have a person like that, and CNN is the vehicle.

It's no different from Tapper or Cuomo, it's CNN's behavior.

There's more, and all you have to do is Google CNN ethical lapses.

Fake news with anonymously sourced leaks, and sure enough, involving Chris Cuomo once again. Tucker Carlson exposed that one.

“Every topic CNN covers has been chosen for its political effect,” said Carlson. “Every word its anchors speak has been curated to manipulate you. Nothing winds up on CNN by accident. The whole thing is a scripted drama written for the benefit of the Democratic Party. That’s not overstatement. Tonight, we have proof.”

According to a hostilely written column by Washington Post's leftist Eric Wemple:

The artifact in Carlson’s possession was an audio recording of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo coaching then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in person on how to answer tough questions about the Stormy Daniels scandal. That’s right: CNN was trying to help the Democratic Party by performing volunteer media training for one of Trump’s henchmen.

Chris does a lot of coaching for Democrats, it seems.

But the rest of CNN isn't far behind.

CNN showed an amazing capacity to be on the spot when Roger Stone got arrested in a pre-dawn raid, with the FBI putting on a full SWAT team show.

James O'Keefe, a real journalist, exposed CNN for all its plans to topple President Trump on behalf of Democrats, According to Sinclair Broadcasting:

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Project Veritas unveiled a video Tuesday the group says is of a CNN staffer describing how the network worked to show then-Presidential candidate Joe Biden in a favorable light during the 2020 presidential campaign. The undercover video captured a man, the self-proclaimed conservative watchdog group identified as CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester, saying he decided to work with the network because it focused on removing former President Donald Trump. Chester also credited CNN as a critical tool to electing Biden. “Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out. I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that,” the man said in one portion of the video.

Does that sound like journalistic standards to you, Jake? "Anybody in journalism thinks that's appropriate'? We know you do because we know what CNN does. Maybe you should ask what listeners think instead of such journalists.

And the list of CNN conflicts of interests, bias, and sneaky collusive transgressions is easily a big reason why CNN's ratings are in the toilet.

Jake should spare us his outrage. He's just a jackass trying to call another jackass a jackass, while we all know CNN's record and standards. The joke's on him.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of YouTube screen shots.

