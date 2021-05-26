Somehow it was appropriate that this happened in George Floyd Square

The left took George Floyd -- a violent ex-con who resisted arrest and who had massive amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamines on board when he died -- and turned him into a secular saint. They insisted that he stood for all the Blacks whom American police had murdered. Except that you know by now that the numbers show that it’s not the police who are killing Blacks. Tragically, it’s Blacks who are doing so – something symbolically illustrated when shots rang out at George Floyd Square, which is Ground Zero for George Floyd worship.

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. An intrepid AP reporter went to George Floyd Square to report on events there on this pivotal day in the leftist calendar. What he ended up reporting on was a volley of 30 gunshots that were fired, causing people in the square to scatter:

Here’s the moment shots were fired near George Floyd Square earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/NIWRBr6b9Y — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Fortunately, this time around no one was killed but that’s a rarity when one contemplates the fallout from the BLM movement’s control of the American narrative in 2020 and 2021. Indeed, it makes perfect sense that the death of a violent man would spark a violent year.

The left used Floyd’s death as an excuse to defund police and stop prosecuting criminals, and it used COVID as an excuse to empty prisons. The result was predictable to anyone but a leftist: Murder skyrocketed in Democrat-run cities across America – and it’s likely to get worse:

Police should brace for a potentially more violent summer than last year as crime trends show the bloodshed in some parts of the country, such as New York City, picked up earlier than is typically expected, analysts and experts tell Fox News. “It’s not getting any better,” Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Fox News. “Let’s put it this way: New York City is already ahead of last year’s pace, but last year, the homicides and shootings really started spiking at the end of May and into June. So that will be the real tale of the tape, so to speak, to see what’s happening over there.” [snip] As of Sunday, the NYPD reported a 350% increase in murders for the week prior compared to the same time year-over-year, statistics show. Shootings were up 166% in April compared to April 2020, police previously said. In Chicago, the most recently available crime statistics show that murder was up 56% from April 26 to May 2 compared to the same time last year, the Chicago Police Department said. The number of shooting incidents was also up 40% during the same time frame year-over-year, police said. And in Los Angeles, murders year-to-date as of May 8 were up 30.9% from the same time last year, while reports of shots fired incidents increased by 58% and the number of shooting victims was up 67.2%, Los Angeles Police Department statistics show.

Given all the violence connected with George Floyd – his life, his death, and the rioting after his death -- it seems entirely fitting that the square activists created (much to the distress of Black store owners there) should inadvertently observe the anniversary of Floyd’s death with 30 randomly fired gunshots.

IMAGE: Shots fired at George Floyd Square. Twitter screengrab.