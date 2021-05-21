PBS children’s show broadcast drag queen reading from her book, teaching kids to ‘experience the magic of drag’

A children’s show on PBS featured drag queen and author “Little Miss Hot Mess” singing, dancing and reading a book about drag queens to an intended audience of three to eight year olds.

“Today I’m going to read from my own book, which is ‘The Hips On the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish,'” explained Little Miss Hot Mess, who is reportedly one of the founding members of Drag Queen Story Hour. (RELATED: Judge Arrested For Child Porn Headed Group Offering Drag Queen Story Hour Club)

“I wrote this book because I wanted everyone to get to experience the magic of drag and to get a little practice shaking their hips or shimmying their shoulders to know how we can feel fabulous inside of our own bodies,” Little Miss Hot Mess said.

The book is intended to be sung along to the tune of the song, “The Wheels On The Bus,” Lil Miss Hot Mess said. It features the drag characters “Frida Bea Me,” “Jaclyn Jill,” “Stinkerbelle,” “Rita Booke,” “Mother Lucy Goosey,” “Cinderfella,” “Pina-Buttah-Gelee,” “Rosie Ringarounda,” and “Ella Menopipi,” and “follows a drag queen who performs her routine in front of an awestruck audience.”