Outrage: Facebook becomes the central nexus of human-smuggling cartel operations, Florida congresswoman says

Want to know what's driving the border surge? The root cause that Kamala Harris says she's looking for? Ask her buddies at Facebook. They're the ones turbocharging the big-dollar human-smuggling operations, through the unchecked freedom to use their platform. Too bad about you, President Trump -- you're the bad guy who's deplatformed, not them.

So charges Rep. Kat Cammack, a Florida Republican, who has laudably made this problem an issue.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., sent a scathing letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday for trying to "silence" conservative views on his platform while allowing human smugglers and cartels to "openly" operate on the social media site. The Florida freshman, fresh off a visit to the southern border, accused Facebook and other social media companies of perpetuating the border crisis by providing a means for drug cartels and coyotes to post paid advertisements that encourage migrants to cross into the United States illegally. "Facebook’s role in the crisis at the border is urgent and must be addressed immediately," Cammack wrote Zuckerberg in a letter first obtained by Fox News.

And she's right. I wrote about what she describes in her letter and materials last April 6 here, and I can see that in her materials, she cites the same Facebook page, Inmigrantes Centroamericanos, that I did, where I went through it post by post.

Facebook makes huge money from this kind of advertising made by human smuggling rackets and their role is vital. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is openly pro-open borders, so it might just be intentional.

As I cited in my piece, from the research of the Federation for Immigration Reform, Joe Biden put out some radio ads to try to dissuade migrants from patronizing cartel human smuggling rackets, but the vast majority of would-be illegals don't get their information from radio, they get it from social media. That's the root cause that Biden border surge czar Kamala Harris is still looking for.

And it's not just human-smugglers, promising "100% safe" illegal journeys breaking into America on Facebook and other social media, it's the cartel drug crime operations, too.

Here's a horrifying report from the Alliance to Counter Crime Online, a 501(c)3 non-profit, which investigates these things:

Seriously. Twitter banned President Trump, but still has the actual Sinaloa cartel on its site? Facebook still has a page for Los Zetas with 47,000 members, but just did its pious 'tribunal' thing to silence President Trump?

Care to be sick? Who needs the dark web when they've got Twitter and Facebook, covering their backs and letting them operate openly? Cartels and human smuggling rackets don't need the dark web when they've got Facebook happy to serve them. And Facebook is protected by the Democrats, don't forget that, because the cartels sure as heck aren't.

Cammack is a very young freshman congresswoman who has hit the bullseye on a major issue that hasn't gotten any attention. She is from Florida, home of all things good, sanctuary state from Joe Biden's lunacy-America.

Where is the Republican leadership to support her in her bid to shut down these evil merchants of misery?

It's true that the news is just out, but she needs all the muscle of the GOP rallying behind her instead of fighting about Liz Cheney (who should simply be thrown out with hands dusted off) because her issue is big, significant, the actual key to why there's a border surge. Where's Kamala Harris on this, since we know she's not at the border, looking for all those root causes? Here's a root cause for her: Shut these monsters down and sanction their Facebook enablers, or watch these surges multiply.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0