One year after the death of George Floyd, the psy-ops have triumphed

A lot was made last week about Tuesday May 25th being the first anniversary of George Floyd's death while in police custody. For me, the most graphic indication of the impact of Floyd’s death and its year-long over-the-top aftermath was provided by the photograph and videos of George Floyd’s relatives last Tuesday outside the White House after they met with President Biden and Vice President Harris. Right in front of the White House, family members and their attorney had their clenched fists raised and pumping in the air in a radical black power salute reminiscent of the Marxist Black Panthers of the late 1960s.

I know a bit about the Black Panthers, having been around back then. Coincidentally on Tuesday night – as part of its tribute to George Floyd featuring a day of black-themed films – the Turner Classic Movies television channel premiered a short, award-winning (of course) documentary filmed in 1968, titled Black Panthers. It was produced by a sympathetic French film crew at a demonstration in Oakland, Calif. in support of Huey P. Newton, the Black Panther leader who was awaiting trial for killing a police officer.

In the film, Newton and his fellow Panthers are portrayed as the proud Marxists that they were. They and their flock are seen reading and quoting Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book of revolutionary sayings. They are unabashed in their praise of Marxist regimes like Red China, Cuba, and even North Korea.

The difference between then and now is that in 1968 these violent revolutionaries represented a small fringe. Today, their radical successors are in control, essentially running the White House and the Democrat party.

The death of George Floyd while in police custody was the second in a one-two punch in 2020 that essentially remade the country overnight. The first wave was the Covid-19 Plandemic, which is finally being exposed as a witting release by Communist China if not a cleverly-designed bioweapon. Less than three months later, last Memorial Day, the death of Floyd was captured on video – and quickly, thanks to social media, it went around the world. You couldn’t have designed two more effective PsyOps.

The ginned up response to the Floyd video catapulted the Marxist agenda of Black Lives Matter to the top tier of national policy. It has now been almost completely embraced by corporate America, academia, K-12 public and private education, popular culture, sports, the Democrats – almost everything. It has helped to divide this country along racial lines unlike anything since the Civil War.

It also brought to the fore Critical Race Theory, which had previously been largely confined to leftist-controlled academia. CRT has now come to dominate national policy. Here are several examples.

I recently reported here on how the Medical Establishment has come together around the concept of racism being the most serious health problem. This nonsense is being enshrined into national policy by the woke Biden Administration. And not only in health care.

On May 26, the NY Post reported about a significant portion of the $200 million that has been allocated to public schools for Covid relief. One part of the program funds interventions that “respond to students’ academic, social and emotional needs” — including the disruption of “whiteness” and the propagation of critical race theory.

An incredibly detailed, 53-page document sent to schools around the country, Ed Covid-19 Handbook, spells out the new requirements that schools need to follow. Two excerpts:

“Require a commitment to learning from students, families and educators who disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression.”

Offer “free, antiracist therapy for White educators and support staff,” and “free, radical self/collective care and therapy for educators and support staff of color.”

Even though Derek Chauvin, the first police officer to be charged in the death of George Floyd, was convicted on all counts, that outcome has not satisfied Black Lives Matter and many Democrat politicians. Do you think they will ever be satisfied?

The short answer is No. The Black Marxist radicals and their handlers, the oligarchs of Big Tech, the George Soros’s, the Democrats, Obama, et al are now pushing all the way to final victory. They see the destination of their 100-year Long March finally in sight – and they’re not going to stop now.

Yesterday (May 29) was the anniversary of the publication of an article I wrote for American Thinker four days after George Floyd's death. It was titled “George Floyd’s preliminary autopsy raises the question: Was this another rush to judgement?” The article cited the autopsy that concluded that he may have died from a drug overdose and not anything the police did to him. The reaction to that article – from elements on the conservative right – spoke volumes.

I had obtained a copy of the arrest warrant for Derek Chauvin. I wrote:

The brief mention of the autopsy suggests that the case against Chauvin, and possibly his three colleagues assuming they too will eventually be charged, for being totally responsible for the death of Floyd may not be as cut and dried as previously thought.

As I wrote: “Asphyxiation was not the cause of George Floyd's death, according to his autopsy.” We later learned that George Floyd had at least four times the lethal dose of illegal drugs in his system when he was placed under arrest.

One year ago, people from left, right, and center were all in agreement that George Floyd had been killed by Derek Chauvin. The video “evidence” was unassailable. A trial would not really be needed. For simply raising the issue of the autopsy, I was pilloried by former supporters on the conservative right. The concept of a defendant like Chauvin being innocent until proven guilty? Fuggedaboutit! All you needed to know about the case was contained in the 9-minute cell phone video.

A worthy piece of accurate, independent, untainted analysis in this respect is a compelling 24-minute video by George Parry, Who Killed George Floyd?

The recent trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd was a kangaroo court – the triumph of mob rule. Harvard law school professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, a liberal Democrat, observed that the trial should have been moved out of Minneapolis, which was under constant threat of violence and intimidation from the mob. Meanwhile, the city –which has defunded its police department -- paid Floyd’s family over $27 million on March 13, 2021 for his death. This “largest pretrial civil rights settlement ever,” according to the Floyd family’s attorney, was announced prior to the trial of Derek Chauvin, further tainting the jury pool.

On May 15, American Thinker published an article “Floyd Defendant Accuses State of 'Prosecutorial Misconduct.'” One of the former cops who has yet to be tried is alleging that the physician who performed the autopsy on George Floyd was essentially coerced into changing his findings when he testified at Chauvin’s trial – to make it seem like Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck or his shoulder was a primary cause of Mr. Floyd’s sudden death.

I have been asked repeatedly during the past year if there a thread that ties Covid-19, George Floyd's death, and the manipulation of these crises (real or manufactured) together to advance a specific political outcome.

Short answer: YES. Longer answer: Are you serious? Both the Chinese Communist Party’s Covid-19 Plandemic and the manipulation of the news about George Floyd’s death are the one-two punches aimed at the take down of the United States of America. You couldn’t have designed two more effective PsyOps to transform the country virtually overnight – one right after the other.

The proof is in the reality today. I advise skeptics to look around. Do you even recognize the country anymore? Ultimately, both of these PsyOps not only transformed America – they effectively took out the only thing standing in the way of the Marxist Left that might have prevented or delayed their total victory: President Donald J Trump.

A recent video conversation with the author and Jamie Glazov on this subject – part of the Glazov Gang Internet television series – can be watched at YouTube and at Rumble.