On Memorial Day weekend, Kamala outdoes Obama’s self-centeredness

Obama earned rightful derision for the fact that, no matter the occasion, his tweets were always about Obama. Memorably, when he marked the 58th anniversary of Rosa Parks's refusal to sit on the back of the bus, his tweet, rather than picturing Parks, pictured Obama on the bus, gazing wistfully out the window. However, at least he acknowledged the occasion. Kamala Harris took things to a whole new level when her Memorial Day tweet had a picture of her smiling, along with the breezy message to “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Of course, Memorial Day is not just an opportunity for a three-day weekend. It is, instead, the day on which we honor those in the military who laid down their lives to preserve our liberty – or, in the case of the last 20 years of wars, who laid down the lives only for Democrats to squander their sacrifice. In my Southeastern neighborhood, half of my neighbors are ex-military and three-quarters of the houses have American flags, sometimes in great numbers.

But Kamala Harris isn’t a Southeasterner. She’s a woman who was raised in the Berkeley region of the San Francisco Bay Area, an area that was often called Kremlin on the Bay. When she wasn’t living in California, she was in Canada. She was raised without a connection to or any respect for the military. It’s an alien notion to her that, for over two-hundred-fifty years, when it comes to America’s military, “all gave some, some gave all.”

For Harris, the military is a social justice experiment. If you need any proof of that, just think of Kamala’s humorless, woke joke at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, when she spoke at the recent graduation. The joke was stupid, her delivery was awful, and it was only her anguished cackle that earned some polite applause and laughter from the graduates, who were too nice to leave her looking like the tone-deaf political abortion she is:

🚨 CRINGE ALERT 🚨



Kamala Harris tells woke joke about a female Marine

at the Navy Academy - IT BOMBS.

Cadets groan as Kamala cackles awkwardly alone onstage.

Kamala also told the cadets to use "wind energy" for "combat power."



The Biden humiliation of our Military continues. pic.twitter.com/rQghgIA6rM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2021

As for Kamala’s Memorial Day tweet, whether people thought she was merely stupidly self-centered or was deliberately insulting the troops, all were offended:

"Vice President" Harris is officially the most self-centered, out-of-touch politician I have ever heard of. Neither her nor her staff can acknowledge the meaning of Memorial Day, let alone its name, and has to make every single thing about her. #MemorialDay https://t.co/gd3NwJz5bF — Sean C. 🇺🇸 (@SeanCoff_96) May 29, 2021

@GrayConnolly This is my Uncle Walter, Madame Vice President. He won't be enjoying the "long weekend" because he was KIA at Peleliu in September 1944, advancing with his fellow Marines to take the island's airfield. Obliterated by an enemy artillery shell. He had just turned 18. pic.twitter.com/8SsqsJoRXQ — natehale (on Gab @Nate_Hale) (@natehale) May 30, 2021

I know you think the "long weekend" is a chance to post a pic of yourself and get some mimosas as you plan to rip our country apart but it’s actually a time to appreciate the brave soldiers who died for our country & to reflect on the LIFETIME their families spend without them. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 29, 2021

Long weekend? I know many are upset & saying this is disrespectful, but I believe you are really just stupid. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 29, 2021

You need to apologize to this child. pic.twitter.com/3c43h7Unys — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) May 30, 2021

It’s just a “long weekend” for this fraud. I have several dead buddies that disagree. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 29, 2021

It is Memorial Day weekend - nor for enjoying - but for memorializing our fallen. Our brothers and sisters, who 'gave the last full measure of devotion'.



Please try to respect that. pic.twitter.com/pf2dDxG7sx — PaxView Jeff (@JR_justJR) May 29, 2021

Unbelievably disappointed that there is no mention as to why there is a “long weekend”. This is a picture of our son, PFC Paul Cuzzupe who can’t enjoy the weekend as he died defending our freedom. pic.twitter.com/djHiP09fnU — Michael Kirk 🇺🇸 (@Flaskinsfan) May 29, 2021

What you need to remember about Kamala Harris is that she’s a woman who slept her way to the middle. Since then, she’s risen higher, not because of innate ability, but because she ticks the right boxes in a diversity-obsessed political party. She’s a bit dim, very tone-deaf, narcissistic, shamelessly willing to do anything to get elected, and lazy. She’s also one heartbeat away from occupying the Oval Office.

IMAGE: Kamala Harris. Twitter screengrab.