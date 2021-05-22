Jew-hate attacks escalate in New York and Los Angeles; Democrats go AWOL

Jews are suddenly being targeted in scary numbers in New York, Los Angeles, and even other parts of the country. Worldwide, the escalation is 435% since Israel defended itself against Hamas rockets fired from Gaza. Democrats, though, are AWOL.

Ace at Ace of Spaces has a collection of videos of some of these unbelievable assaults in the past few days, while a search of "anti-Semitic" and "attack" on Twitter yields a hell of a lot more since then — some examples here and here.

"Are you Jewish?" now holds a chilling undertone. It's the question that precedes these organized thug attacks and smells as though some foul entity is directing them. After all, "are you Jewish" is the same phrase Palestinian terrorists asked of targets back when they were hijacking jets, as on this horrific flight in 1985, where the heroine stewardess hid the Jewish passports. Or this one, in 1986, where another heroine stewardess hid the American passports from other Palestinian terrorists. Say their names: Uli Derekson and Neerja Bhanot.

As for the Palestinian terrorists, of utterly forgettable names, well, they and their pals are back at work in this Biden era, here on these shores now but still identifying Jews as their forebears did, ahead of openly assaulting them in major U.S. cities. So much for "anti-Zionist but not anti-Jewish," which has been the mendacious trope of the left. That claim is blown out of the water with what is going on now.

That brings us to the Democrats and their response to this scary situation.

The condemnation? Just about nothing. The press is largely silent or at least not putting it on the front pages. Leftist pols, who tolerated a full year of Antifa violence on America's cities and refused to call it domestic terrorism, have now seen that indifference morph into these brownshirt-like seemingly coordinated Palestinian attacks targeting Jews and are saying little and doing nothing.

Oh, sure, some of them pay lip service while under pressure regarding these horrific Jew-hating organized attacks. Ric Grenell notes one here:

Let’s be clear, @MayorOfLA waited until there was public pressure on him before condemning the anti-Semitic attacks in WeHo.



He, too, is afraid of @RashidaTlaib. pic.twitter.com/Wfm3XuBJGZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 20, 2021

There's also he:

Cuomo condemns attacks on Jewish New Yorkers in Times Square: "We will not tolerate anti-Semitic violent gang harassment and intimidation" https://t.co/MeiQ4gPYxT pic.twitter.com/hzCYCCRB6Z — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2021

These bozos, too:

The kind of anti-Semitic attacks, like those reported over the last week, are disturbing and wrong. Intolerance like this has no place in New York or anywhere else, and it must be confronted and overcome. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 21, 2021

We as a city condemn last night's organized, anti-Semitic attack.



Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city.@LAPDHQ is investigating this assault as a hate crime, and we will respond with the full force of the law. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 19, 2021

Gavin Newsom Condemns Antisemitic Attack on Jewish Diners in L.A. https://t.co/Bik5D0sS7k — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 22, 2021

Some clung to their self-justifying now-bankrupt old tropes:

You can criticize Biden without being anti-American. You can criticize Putin without being a Russophobe. You can criticize Xi without being anti-Chinese. You can criticize Hamas without being anti-Muslim. & you can criticize Bibi without being anti-Semitic. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) May 16, 2021

Some covered their keisters on the attacks with amazingly forked tongues.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Exhibit A:

We will never, ever tolerate antisemitism here in NY or anywhere in the world.



The recent surge in attacks is horrifying. We stand with our Jewish communities in condemning this violence.



You can help. Take NYC’s free, 1hr bystander intervention course: https://t.co/NCHJxvVHbU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 21, 2021

There is no room for anti-semitism in the movement for Palestinian liberation. Our critique is of Israel and their human rights abuses. This is not an excuse for anti-semitic hate crimes. https://t.co/ZkdcDECs9m — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) May 21, 2021

There also were others of this stripe, people who'd spent careers focused on undermining and condemning Israel:

Horrific and unacceptable. Nobody should face threats and harassment based on their religion or ethnicity.



This has to stop. https://t.co/9QUgNm39UB — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 21, 2021

“I have decided to stick to love... Hate is too great a burden to bear.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.



We won't be free if we come from a place of hate + violence + racism. https://t.co/k88Ym3aF8y — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 22, 2021

Days have passed, with attack after attack, before any of these blatherings went on record. Most Democrats, particularly the Jew-haters among them, have stood silent as the assaults commenced for the cameras.

The forked tongue crowd among these is particularly disgusting when you think about it. "Never, ever tolerate" anti-Semitic attacks anywhere in the world, Sandy? You're tolerating them right now just fine in police-defunded New York City, where these attacks are exploding. You're hand-wringing from a place of safety and piously telling Jews to take a self-defense course, as if they were merely random targets of muggers, and these attacks were just spontaneous impulses, with no organizer, no actual root. Would she advise that too over in Kristallnacht-era Nazi Germany? Sounds as if she would. Is she looking for who is doing these "spontaneous" attacks? Not on your life.

For Ocasio-Cortez, the root of the attacks and the coordinated strategy are all apparently a non-issue. She's not vowing to get to the bottom of it or pass legislation about more hate crimes; she's just meaninglessly, toothlessly saying "this has to stop" as if for appearance's sake. Even her pious calls to self-defense are fork-tongued, now that in big cities with district attorneys like Chesa Boudin, people who defend against attack see their attackers let off scot-free as this incident in San Francisco shows. Defend yourselves, Jews; that's all we leftists offer.

The problem on the left starts with the refusal to name names, as Daniel Greenfield notes:

The ADL, OU, AJC, etc... dispatched an entire letter about the anti-Semitic attacks without ever mentioning who is committing them



this is cowardly and pathetically unserious https://t.co/x918xnIOCU — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) May 22, 2021

No names, no problem — just take that self-defense course, Jews.

Worst of all are the silent ones, the ones who don't want to look at all.

The FBI is still tweeting pictures of 1/6 Capitol rioters in a bid to find them but remains silent and apparently indifferent to this obviously coordinated attack. Where are their pictures on those Los Angeles restaurant attackers the other day, the one hurling the pylon, the one asking, "Who is Jewish?" Nothing. And who the hell let them into the country, as long as we are asking? Who?

And the ultimate boss of the FBI, Joe Biden, is absolutely culpably silent. Here is what's at the top of his Twitter feed at a time like this:

The truth is we have no time to waste when it comes to the threat of climate change.



We need to act. We need the American Jobs Plan. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 21, 2021

Here's his equivocation of Israel and terrorists, one big happy family, as Palestinian Hamas thugs in big groups hit one New York and Los Angeles restaurant after another.

I believe that Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy.



My Administration will continue our quiet and relentless diplomacy toward that end. pic.twitter.com/mXe39TyVMz — President Biden (@POTUS) May 20, 2021

Any statements like this for the Jews being assaulted?

Incidents of hate against Asian Americans have seen a shocking spike over the last year. It’s wrong — and it’s un-American.



To all those who are hurting: we see you and we are committed to stopping the hatred and bias. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 20, 2021

Nope, not a thing.

It's a hideous picture, brought on by years of Democrats agitating against Israel and, in the case of Omar, hurling anti-Semitic tropes. Democrats couldn't even pass a censoring measure against Omar, needing to throw in all kinds of hate condemnations to obscure it, when the issue at hand was Omar's anti-Semitism and repugnant radical Jew-hating associates. That hate is now coming to fruition with these attacks.

Democrats also excused the Antifa riots that devastated American cities last year without consequences for any of them. Democrats refuse to create a commission about them. The FBI's director has called them "an idea." Palestinian terrorists looked at both pictures, and someone at the top said "sic 'em" to their barbarians in the States as a result. Now we've got a full-fledged France-style attack situation, where the Jewish population at some point is going to flee. Any leadership at the top to stop it? Not a trace, not in Joe Biden's idea of America, not even a phony condemnation from his. With this garbage going on, it can only get worse.

Image: Screen shot from video shot by Rob Bertrand and run by CBS News via shareable YouTube.

