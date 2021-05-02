It's Sunday, and pro-abortion President Biden will take Communion again

As a Catholic, let me deliver this message to all of those fellow Catholics who are disappointed with President Biden: what were you thinking?

Suddenly, there are pro-life Democrats disappointed with their party. Again, didn't you know that your party is committed to a pro-abortion message? I may be wrong, but wasn't Governor Casey the last pro-life prime-time speaker at a party convention? That was in 1992, and a fellow named Perot was running for president.

Once again, we hear that bishops are talking about the Catholic who has never heard of an abortion he'd disapprove of.

This is from National Catholic Register:

In his first weeks in office, he issued an executive order to cancel the Mexico City Policy that prohibited U.S. taxpayer funding of abortion and advocacy for abortion abroad. The move flouted repeated reminders from the U.S. bishops about how his pro-abortion commitments conflict with the Church's clear teaching about this preeminent moral issue of our time, as well as Pope Francis' repeated warnings about "modern forms of ideological colonization," including the exportation of a progressive agenda against the unborn. With the stroke of a pen, our nation's Catholic president forced his fellow Catholics, and other Americans who abhor abortion on the grounds of their faith-based belief in the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death, to violate their consciences by making them complicit in funding the international abortion lobby. Biden's executive action, undertaken with the deliberate intent to convey his complete conformity with the Democratic Party's allegiances to Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry, was followed by the confirmation of a succession of stridently pro-abortion appointees to senior administration posts. Most notably, Biden installed Xavier Becerra as secretary of Health and Human Services. Becerra, a Catholic politician who dissents on abortion even more flagrantly than the president, began his campaign to integrate pro-abortion priorities into the framework of the federal government in April by overturning the HHS' prohibition on Title X health-care funding being directed to organizations that are involved with abortion. Planned Parenthood will be by far the biggest beneficiary of the Title X money that is now poised to flood into the abortion industry.

Sorry, but it's time end the charade. President Biden may think that he is a Catholic, but his actions say otherwise.

The bishops need to call him out on it and include Speaker Pelosi in the announcement. Abortion is a major issue for the Catholic faith, and President Biden, and Speaker Pelosi, can't continue with their games.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.