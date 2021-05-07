If all politicians were Marjorie Taylor Greene, America could be a better place

Last year, in the run-up to the elections, the drive-by media began demonizing Marjorie Taylor Greene, a first-time House candidate in Georgia. She was castigated as a QAnon crazy and all sorts of other things. Despite these attacks, Greene won with a resounding 75% of her district’s votes. Tucker Carlson recently spent an hour talking to Greene and I came away impressed. The only downside is that the interview is on Fox Nation so, if you’re not already a member, you need to set up a trial membership to hear her.

I must admit that I was already inclined to like Greene before I heard her speak. First, if the Democrat operatives in the media were attacking her with such ferocity, they clearly feared her. That intrigued me. Second, from the moment she hit D.C., she refused to let the Democrats intimidate her. Third, I read very carefully through her draft America First plan and thought that it was a great statement of classically liberal and constitutional principles. The fact that the Vichy Republicans attacked her for it pretty much summed up the disgrace of the GOP.

If you check out Greene’s website, you’ll discover a woman who has no respect for the D.C. establishment. In that regard, she aligns perfectly with those GOP voters whom Frank Luntz ignores when he whispers sweet Democrat-lite nothings in Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ears at night in their shared D.C. apartment. She’s not the conservative wing of the Democrat party, as is the case for most D.C. Republicans. Instead, she is promoting a classical, pro-American agenda.

That’s why I carved out time to listen to Tucker Carlson’s interview with her. The interview is on Fox Nation, which is a member’s only service. A word about Fox Nation: I subscribed to it during 2020 when I was sucking up election news…and then ignored it completely. It just didn’t have stuff that interested me.

I tried to cancel my subscription after Fox’s disgraceful performance on election night when their Democrat-run election desk team worked to hand the election to Biden. I’m still furious about that. Fox Nation, however, has a “no refund” policy, so I couldn’t put my anger into action by canceling my subscription.

Having said that, I like Tucker Carlson. I find him witty and funny. He highlights stories I won’t hear on other stations and he bores me less than watching the other talking heads.

This year, Carlson’s expanded his platform so that, instead of just having Tucker Carlson Tonight, he has two other shows: An interview show during which he has hour-long conversations with people who don’t necessarily get a platform elsewhere and a show in which he does long-form investigations into interesting stories. Both these shows are only on Fox Nation.

During this past week, I watched two Tucker shows on Fox Nation that I highly recommend. The first was a 23-minute long look at what Soros D.A. Kim Foxx has done to Chicago. Essentially, she’s stopped prosecuting crime. The footage Tucker’s team assembled for the episode is shocking. It shows a city that’s gone completely feral. Too many Chicago residents have no internal moral compass and Foxx has ensured that they need fear only each other, not the city’s criminal justice system.

And then, yesterday, I watched Tucker’s interview with Greene and thought to myself, “Wow. This is an awesome politician.”

Greene is a remarkably self-assured woman with a business background. About Congress, she says what we’ve long suspected: Most congresspeople have accomplished nothing practical in life. They’ve worked for the government or as employees. They’ve never managed anything.

Worse, the Republicans have as their goal to be liked and to get re-elected, while the Democrats have victory as their goal. Greene is not intimidated by either Republicans or Democrats, although she admires Democrat tactics – especially Nancy Pelosi’s and AOC’s.

One of Greene’s most interesting points is that she keeps being told not to bring up controversial bills because they won’t pass. As a businesswoman, she says that’s idiotic. You start selling the bills now so that, when you do regain power, you’ve already seeded the ground. Of course, Republicans, once elected invariably bail on their prior promises.

In a way, listening to Greene, it seems she’s instantly become the Jiminy Cricket of Congress: a voice that should be the Republican Party’s conscience, telling them, not all the nice platitudes they want to hear, but the realities that they need to hear about winning.

Her goal – and one for which she’s willing to fight – is to save America as a constitutional, classically liberally, economically successful, colorblind nation that does not think it’s sane to mutilate children either chemically or surgically. If I could change just one thing about her, I’d tell her that the expression is “I couldn’t care less,” not “I could care less.” Oh, and I might recommend a different haircut.

Here’s Tucker’s preview of his interview with Greene:

