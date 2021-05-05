HuffPo leaves out conspicuous detail to blame Trump for hammer attack on Asian woman

Further cementing its well deserved reputation as a far-left propaganda wing of the Democrat party, the Huffington Post ran an article Monday that blamed former president Donald Trump for the escalating number of attacks on Asians throughout American cities. The most recent assault occurred Sunday night in midtown Manhattan.

"The Hate Crimes Task Force of the New York Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating an individual who viciously struck an Asian woman in the head with a hammer after the attacker demanded that she and her friend remove their face masks," the article said. "Investigators posted a disturbing video of the confrontation Sunday," the HuffPo added, saying the attacker "appeared to be a woman dressed in black."

Actually, the perpetrator not only "appeared" to be dressed in black, but very much "appeared" to be of the African-American persuasion. (Not surprisingly, the latter fact was not mentioned in the HuffPo piece. One has to wonder if the same type of omission would have taken place had the attacker been white. Not likely.) The race of the hammer-wielding woman is not a big deal to the Huffington Post, but it's an important factor in refuting its claim against Trump. Most important to HuffPo is the race of the victim and what HuffPo's so-called journalist believes was the motive for the attack.

Not wanting to let a crisis go to waste, HuffPo wasted no time in turning its sights on the 45th president. "Asian hate crimes skyrocketed 150% in the nation's largest cities last year over the previous year," the articled stated, "after former President Donald Trump repeatedly blamed the Chinese for COVID-19 and referred to the pandemic as the 'Chinese virus' and the 'kung flu.'" There you have it. Evil Orange Man caused the increase in hate crimes against Asians. Period.

HuffPo's predictable claim doesn't hold water. First of all, despite constant ramblings from the China apologists at the CDC, the WHO, and the Democrat Party, everyone (yes, even the hacks at the Huffington Post) knows that the virus originated in China. Trump didn't create it, and he didn't knowingly spread it worldwide through flights out of Wuhan while forbidding said flights to land anywhere in China. That was the CCP's doing.

Second, it's well known — and documented — that the overwhelming number of hate crimes in this country against Asians are perpetrated by blacks. Since ninety percent of black voters chose Biden in 2020, not many of them listened to Trump or followed his dictates...especially inner-city thugs who assault innocent victims. That's Democrat territory. Blacks who listened to Trump and voted Republican are, for the most part, law-abiding patriots who are tired of the Democrats' destructive policies.

Yes, hate crimes against Asians have increased dramatically...but so have murder rates, assaults, armed robberies, burglaries, arson, etc., etc., etc. Who's really responsible? How about the Democrat politicians who defunded law enforcement, let hundreds of violent criminals walk, and sat and watched while Marxist revolutionaries burned down their cities and looted countless businesses? Meanwhile, they told the cops to stand down and refused to activate the National Guard. But, as always, Democrats refuse to take responsibility for anything. Why should they when they can blame Trump? Especially when the mainstream media repeat their lies ad nauseam.

Sunday night's victim, identified only as Theresa, was rushed to a hospital, where she received stitches for a gash on her forehead and a cut on her head. Theresa said she plans to return to Taiwan and will not come back to New York until it's safer. She may have to wait until Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo leave office.

