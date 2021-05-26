GOP House leaders pile on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t like the idea of vaccine passports, and tweeted about it:

Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.

Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.



Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Note that she invoked no more wrongful use of the Holocaust as metaphor than anyone charging former President Trump with stating a "Big Lie." But there has been a fierce pile-on against her. Consider this report from Business Insider on Taylor Greene's defense of her Covid-19 comments:

Greene subsequently lashed out at critics, saying she was referring not to "the Holocaust" but rather "only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years."

Note the shrill hyperbole in the report from Business Insider -- "Greene subsequently lashed out at critics...." Wouldn't "Greene subsequently explained to critics" have sufficed?

In her remarks, Greene was commenting on discrimination against people who refused to be vaccinated because they were confident their immune systems would withstand the virus. Nothing in her comments could be interpreted as declaring that unvaccinated persons would end up in extermination camps. Rep. Greene's remarks alluded to the Holocaust no more than claims that former President Trump resorts to a "Big Lie," a term going back to Nazi propagandist chief Josef Goebbels.

This is not to say that totalitarian-minded Democrats would make the invidious comparison of Greene's comments to the Nazis. The radical Democrats are quite expert in making invidious comparisons out of comments from Republicans. Indeed, it is not unreasonable to infer that the rush of GOP leaders in the House to pillory Greene's comments was intended to pre-empt denunciation of Greene by the Democrats.

That the three GOP House leaders, Reps. McCarthy, Scalise and now Stefanik, rushed to denounce Greene suggested more of a stretch than Greene's comments -- precisely because they imputed to Greene a Holocaust reference she neither made, nor intended to make.

It is surprising that Rep. Elise Stefanik did not persuade GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy nor GOP House whip Steve Scalise NOT to go after Rep. Greene on this one. Who better than Rep. Stefanik knows that the totalitarian-mind Democrats, not Republican members in the House, should be subjected to GOP criticism. She was, after all, elected to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of the House Republican Conference to put House Republicans in a positive light.

On May 25, the same day as the latest GOP-generated controversy on Rep. Greene erupted, there was a report that former President Trump would be working with former Speaker Newt Gingrich on a new Contract With America for Republicans to run on in the congressional elections next year. Reps. McCarthy, Scalise and Stefanik should have issued a press release endorsing a new Contract With America rather than attacking a fellow Republican in the manner of radical left Democrats.

This is to suggest a codicil to the 2022 Contract With America:

"Republicans will not isolate and condemn a fellow Republican just because said Republican has been targeted by totalitarian-minded Democrats. Indeed, Republicans shall rally round any one of their colleagues targeted for assault from our country's anti-Democratic party."

(Where Rep. Greene was wrong was in referring to forced wearing of "gold stars." The general term used, hitherto, is "yellow stars." I believe that in the U.S., during World War II, "gold stars" were given to families who lost a loved one in combat.)

Image credit: Public Domain Pictures