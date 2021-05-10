Genius award winner sets himself on fire while burning an Israeli flag

It was supposed to be another fun-filled Quds Day celebration, the last Friday of Ramadan — May 7 this year — the day on which Israel-hating Muslims demonstrate to protest Zionism and the fact that Israel's first capital city is in Jewish hands once again. But one particularly ambitious celebrant in Iran chose to set a particularly large Israeli flag on fire, and it didn't work out as planned. A sudden gust of wind spread the fire from the flag to his clothing:

Here the fire spreads to his clothing:

And here he runs away on fire:

The entire sequence can be seen on this tweet:

Authorities in the Islamic Republic attempted to burn the Israeli flag, as they usually do. But this time, karma got them and they ended up burning themselves.



While I am not exactly an expert on Islamic theology, I do know that they don't believe in karma. They do believe that Allah controls everything and often attribute bad things happening to Israel, America, Jews, or whatever else they hate to Allah's will. When things don't work out so well for them, often it is the work of a jinn, or maybe a Zionist plot. With some proclaiming that Jews control the weather, maybe it was a Zionist gust of wind.

Unfortunately, now that Biden has wrecked the progress that the Trump administration made toward Middle East peace, we will be seeing more such work accidents.

