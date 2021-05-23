Flashback: House Foreign Affairs chairman Meeks joined Farrakhan in secret contact with Iran

In an act of apparent solidarity with those who vow "Death to America," Reps. Gregory Meeks, Andre Carson, and Keith Ellison secretly met with Rev. Louis Farrakhan and Iranian president Hassan Rouhani in 2013.

Rep. Meeks, the new chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, revealed himself as antagonistic to Israel when he threatened to withhold military aid after the Iran-funded Hamas terror gang launched thousands of rockets at Israeli civilians.

Should his ties to Farrakhan and Rouhani be regarded as an additional cause for concern? The answer can be found in the alarming nature of Rev. Farrakhan's previous relationship with the world's leading state sponsor of terror.

Four months after the 1995 Million Man March, Farrakhan visited Iran and vowed support for the mullahs, declaring, "You can quote me: God will destroy America at the hands of Muslims."

(Violent threats — and seeming admission of violent acts — from the Nation of Islam leader were nothing new. In 1984, he threatened the life of Washington Post reporter Milton Coleman. Farrakhan also declared, "Was Malcolm your traitor or was he ours? And if we dealt with him like a nation deals with a traitor, what the hell business is it of yours?")

Clinton State Department spokesman Nicholas Burns rebuked Farrakhan for "cavorting" with those who "support international terrorism."

"Just to go stand with those guys who have American blood on their hands just made me feel this is a disgraceful thing that [Farrakhan] did and a shameful thing that he did," Burns said.

It was a different Democratic Party in those days, when high-ranking officials would condemn — not cozy up to — a hate-cult leader who urges the annihilation of America by its Islamic imperialist enemies.

Reps. Meeks, Ellison, and Carson were part of a larger congressional faction tied to Farrakhan. The alliance with the minister who praised Hitler as "a very great man" has included Barack Obama, when he was a senator, and Illinois rep. Danny Davis, who called Rev. Farrakhan an "outstanding human being," noting that they had issues in common that did not involve what Davis termed "the Jewish question." n 2002, Rep. Maxine Waters attended a Nation of Islam convention at which Farrakhan praised the slaughter of Jews by suicide bombers.

In a revealing contrast to their hobnobbing with Rouhani, Reps. Meeks, Ellison, and Carson refused to be in the same room as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two years later, joining Vice President Biden and radical Democrats in boycotting the Israeli leader's speech to a joint session of Congress, to the dismay of prominent black pastors. (The overwhelming majority of Democrats did not boycott.)

Also, at a time when white supremacist terrorism tops the Biden Justice Department's list of extremist threats, it's intriguing to note the stunning affiliation of Meeks ally Farrakhan with violent white racism. Farrakhan formed a partnership with and accepted donations from a Ku Klux Klan leader, mirroring an earlier Nation of Islam relationship with the Nazi Party. As the American Jewish Committee's Kenneth Stern reported, "[f]ormer Ku Klux Klan leader Tom Metzger — who would later be found responsible, along with his White Aryan Resistance organization, for the brutal skinhead murder of a black Ethiopian immigrant in Portland, Oregon — was a guest at Farrakhan's 1985 Los Angeles speech. Metzger donated $100 to Farrakhan, and the two created an alliance[.]"

And so, oddly enough, it could be argued that no high-ranking elected official is more closely linked to violent white supremacy than Rep. Meeks, in addition to his palling around with the president of Iran.

Ever since the Meeks-Carson-Ellison meeting with Farrakhan and Rouhani came to light, why have we not been hearing demands for a Mueller-type investigation of possible collusion with an enemy sworn to America's destruction? And will any of Meeks' Republican colleagues demand his removal as committee chairman?

