Fauci says that only 'a little bit more than half' of his employees are vaccinated for COVID

As the public faces escalating demands that we become test subjects for an experimental "vaccine," and "vaccine passports" loom as a method of denying rights to those who decline, it turns out that employees at Dr. Fauci's unit of the NIH, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are not playing along enthusiastically. The same seems to go for the FDA and the CDC.

Watch as Senator Burr of North Carolina asks Dr. Fauci, Peter Marks of the FDA, and CDC director Rochelle Walensky how many of their employees are vaccinated:

Note that Fauci first said "a bit more than half," and then, perhaps thinking this doesn't sound too good, he upped it to "probably 60%." Usually the first answer is the truthful one. Ask a cop.

Note that Walensky won't even answer, which must mean that the answer is really embarrassing.

What do they know that they aren't telling the public?

Hat tip: Ace.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab.