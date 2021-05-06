« Whose pronouns? | Even if he's conservative on some issues, Bruce Jenner is still a man »
May 6, 2021

Facebook’s ‘oversight’ board that muzzled Trump is 75% composed of foreign nationals

By Thomas Lifson

How is it that foreign nationals are in a position to prevent any American political figures, up to and including a former president, from communicating with fellow Americans? Yet, the mysterious semi-independent “Oversight” Board of Facebook is comprised of 20 people, only 5 of whom are Americans. Both co-chairs are foreigners.

Here is the board:

Name

Country

Term

Details

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Co-chair

 Denmark

2020–Present

Former Prime Minister of Denmark

Catalina Botero Marino, Co-chair

 Colombia

2020–Present

Dean of Law Faculty at Universidad de los Andes

Jamal Greene, Co-chair

 United States

2020–Present

Columbia Law School Professor

Michael W. McConnell, Co-chair

 United States

2020–Present

Stanford Law School Professor

Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei

 Ghana
 South Africa

2020–Present

Human rights lawyer

Evelyn Aswad

 United States

2020–Present

University of Oklahoma College of Law Professor

Endy Bayuni

 Indonesia

2020–Present

Journalist

Katherine Chen

 Taiwan

2020–Present

Public relations and statistics professor at National Chengchi University

Nighat Dad

 Pakistan

2020–Present

Lawyer and internet activist

Tawakkol Karman

 Yemen

2020–Present

Journalist and human rights activist

Maina Kiai

 Kenya

2020–Present

Lawyer and human rights activist

Sudhir Krishnaswamy

 India

2020–Present

Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University

Ronaldo Lemos

 Brazil

2020–Present

Lawyer and academic

Julie Owono

 Cameroon
 France

2020–Present

Lawyer and executive director of Internet Sans Frontières

Emi Palmor

 Israel

2020–Present

Former Director General of Israeli Ministry of Justice

Alan Rusbridger

 United Kingdom

2020–Present

Journalist

András Sajó

 Hungary

2020–Present

Legal Scholar

John Samples

 United States

2020–Present

Vice President of the Cato Institute

Nicolas Suzor

 Australia

2020–Present

Queensland University of Technology Law Professor

Suzanne Nossel

 United States

2021–Present

CEO of PEN America

Foreign interference in American elections? Hampering political speech seems like interference to me.