Facebook’s ‘oversight’ board that muzzled Trump is 75% composed of foreign nationals
How is it that foreign nationals are in a position to prevent any American political figures, up to and including a former president, from communicating with fellow Americans? Yet, the mysterious semi-independent “Oversight” Board of Facebook is comprised of 20 people, only 5 of whom are Americans. Both co-chairs are foreigners.
Here is the board:
|
Name
|
Country
|
Term
|
Details
|
Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Co-chair
|
2020–Present
|
Former Prime Minister of Denmark
|
Catalina Botero Marino, Co-chair
|
2020–Present
|
Dean of Law Faculty at Universidad de los Andes
|
Jamal Greene, Co-chair
|
2020–Present
|
Columbia Law School Professor
|
Michael W. McConnell, Co-chair
|
2020–Present
|
Stanford Law School Professor
|
2020–Present
|
Human rights lawyer
|
2020–Present
|
University of Oklahoma College of Law Professor
|
2020–Present
|
Journalist
|
2020–Present
|
Public relations and statistics professor at National Chengchi University
|
2020–Present
|
Lawyer and internet activist
|
2020–Present
|
Journalist and human rights activist
|
2020–Present
|
Lawyer and human rights activist
|
2020–Present
|
Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University
|
2020–Present
|
Lawyer and academic
|
2020–Present
|
Lawyer and executive director of Internet Sans Frontières
|
2020–Present
|
Former Director General of Israeli Ministry of Justice
|
2020–Present
|
Journalist
|
2020–Present
|
Legal Scholar
|
2020–Present
|
Vice President of the Cato Institute
|
2020–Present
|
Queensland University of Technology Law Professor
|
2021–Present
|
CEO of PEN America
Foreign interference in American elections? Hampering political speech seems like interference to me.