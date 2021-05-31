Facebook protects pro-Palestinian porn star from criticism, then reverses itself

It all started with a Twitter post by a woman who calls herself Mia Khalifa, which I suspect is a pseudonym since it is the name she used when starring in pornographic videos, where stage names are the norm. You can see a collection of her body of work here, but for God's sake, don't open the link around children or at work, or in the presence of anyone with a weak stomach.

Ms. Khalifa's gimmick as a porn actress was stressing her Arab heritage (she is originally from Lebanon), and she started out some of her videos appearing in a hijab headscarf. I would guess this panders to haters who enjoy the sight of a female member of an ethnic group they despise being sexually abused and humiliated. So much for her bona fides as a defender of Muslims.

According to Fox News, Ms. Khalifa ended her porn career after only three months:

Khalifa went viral in 2014 after filming a scene wearing a hijab. Her choice of headwear, she said at the time, led to death threats from ISIS. Despite her short-lived career in the adult film industry — she left the business in 2015 after only three months — Khalifa continues to be one of the most popular porn actresses, with over 24.1 million Instagram followers and 3.7 million Twitter followers.

Fox News calls her an "ex porn star," but I think that is one title that stays with you forever, sort of like being a Marine, only at the other end of the spectrum of respectability. (I would also note that it seems that every actress that appears in pornography is automatically a "star.")

Perhaps in fear for life, Khalifa has become an ardent critic of Israel and Israelis. She called Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who starred in Wonder Woman, "genocide Barbie" last month. But over the weekend, she posted this tweet...

My wine is older than your apartheid “state” pic.twitter.com/CTpAitpKZP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021

...which elicited much mockery on Twitter:

When a porn star with her hair uncovered, drinks alcohol in the service of the creation of an Islamic state that would kill her for it: https://t.co/84eKWyhklL — Judean Peoples Front🟣 (@JudeanPF) May 30, 2021

You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland.



Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism! — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 30, 2021

Mia should try drinking wine (or any of the other things she enjoys doing) in Gaza for 5 minutes and see how that goes.



As @billmaher correctly notes “Bella Hadid and her friends would run screaming to Tel Aviv if they had to live in Gaza for one day.”pic.twitter.com/fjRdIFxaIt — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 30, 2021

Jack Dorsey's minions refrained from any censorship, but when a tweet by Charles Glasser was auto-posted to his Facebook page, Zuckerberg's censors swung into action:

But after Glasser protested, Facebook decided the post was OK after all:

Facebook has not explained why it censored the post in the first place, nor why it relented. Given Facebook's gigantic (and malign) role in deciding what news a huge chunk of the public can see, the company owes an explanation to Glasser and the rest of us.

For that matter, so does Mia Khalifa. Why does she attack the one country in the Middle East that would not stone her to death for her activities that mock Islam's strictures, the least of which is drinking alcohol?

