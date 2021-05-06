Even if he's conservative on some issues, Bruce Jenner is still a man

I have been observing political maneuvering in California as relates to the recall of Governor Newsom and the candidates lining up to replace him. During appearances in conservative media, hosts have referred to the putative CA gubernatorial candidate as "Caitlyn Jenner" and used the pronoun "she."

As Jenner continues campaigning, Conservative, Inc. is going to find itself in a position of pitiful intellectual inconsistency. For years, conservatives have rejected the concept of "trans" as simply impossible. Conservatives seek to understand and amplify objective reality over political narratives. Accepting the concept that Jenner is female is a direct assault on this philosophical and factual perspective.

While Jenner is advancing conservative principles, are conservatives going to simply ignore the fact that Jenner is a person suffering from delusion? No!

There is absolutely no way that this issue is going to disappear. I believe that conservative stalwarts need to formulate and articulate a coherent perspective on this issue. This perspective must acknowledge the objective reality that Jenner was born male, continues to be male, and will never be anything except male. Humans are born male and female — a condition established at the moment of conception, entirely unchangeable. To accept Jenner's premise that he has transformed into a female is to fully reject objective reality. (This is not to say Jenner's comments in support of other conservative principles are incorrect.)

During many programs on both radio and television, and within the conservative blogosphere, pundits exhort their listeners to reject leftist language and leftist assumptions about humanity and political issues. Accepting Jenner as female can do nothing but nullify those exhortations and serves to fully discredit subsequent strategies offered to thwart leftism.

I believe in objective, observable reality. I reject leftist philosophy and leftist efforts to dismantle the social fabric of USA and larger Western society by accepting political narratives as superior to objective reality. I will not vote for any person who claims that "trans" is possible or real. If a candidate does not share my core philosophical approach to objective reality as relates to this basic element of humanity, that candidate does not deserve my vote.

