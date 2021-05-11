Election integrity: Never, ever stop speaking out

Six thousand eight hundred American patriots died in action, six thousand one hundred were wounded, and eight thousand to twelve thousand died as prisoners of war to free us from the chains of slavery from a tyrannical government under King George III. They willingly gave their lives as a sacrifice for the Bill of Rights that is set in our Constitution. We must never forget what they have done for us.

The enemies of freedom of speech range from the White House to the halls of Congress and down to the schoolhouse. All of us need to loudly use our freedom of speech under the First Amendment against the anti-American government policies and encroachments being launched against us by the Marxists in Congress. Those who fought in the Revolutionary War did not die for government control in our lives; they died for freedom from government control.

One of the first liberties that the communists always attack is to eliminate the free speech of the people. This is the way they control people's lives to force them to become subjects of an iron-fisted, tyrannical Marxist government. Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran are prime examples of countries that continue to crush freedom of speech in their demonic quest to keep people in slavery to the Marxist state.

There have been many incidences over the last several months where Americans have been ostracized and persecuted for exercising their First Amendment right of free speech. Recently, a New Jersey police officer was discharged from her position for posting on Facebook that the BLM rioters are terrorists. A Hollywood business executive lost his job for making a negative comment about BLM. The list goes on. At the same time, BLM and Antifa have looted, burned, assaulted, and killed with impunity, encouraged by the Marxists in Congress and those across this country. These same Marxist mob organizations are afforded the camouflage of their First Amendment right to speak out and condemn our police force, denounce our American heritage, and topple our historical statues with praise from the radical left. They call them peaceful protesters when in essence they are violent insurrectionists.

Let's be truthful about the whole matter. Based on the written and verbal statements of its founders and activists, one can conclude only that BLM is filled with racists, black supremacists, Marxists, and terrorists whose main goal is to overthrow our republican form of government. Also, Antifa is an outlaw, anarchist organization that wants to eliminate law and order. Don't be afraid to publicly call these people out for what they are!

These Marxist political storm troopers are attacking every branch of the government of our republic. The Democrat radical leftists are ramming H.R. 1 through Congress to take away the constitutional authority of our state legislatures to conduct fair and open elections. Also, they are trying to delegitimize the Judicial Branch by legislating to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with leftist, activist justices. Joe Biden and his Marxist cronies are using the Executive Branch to legislate socialist programs through unconstitutional executive orders.

As Americans, we must not be intimidated by the Marxist mob. We must loudly speak out against the anti-American policies being pushed through Congress. They are labeling everyone who stands against their Marxist blueprint to overthrow our American republic as a white supremacist. Let them continue to call names while we take the public action in the trenches necessary to defeat them at the ballot box and on the streets. America was built on freedom of expression and ingenuity, not on the false hope of Utopian Marxism.

There is a Marxist declaration of war on the Second Amendment, from the U.S. Congress to the White House, to disarm the American people. This unconstitutional activity against guns has existed for several decades, but it recently has been greatly accelerated. Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Joseph Stalin were ruthless dictators who disarmed their people so they could take complete control of their societies. The Marxists in America are employing the same vicious tactics as these dictators did during their reigns of terror.

We are considered racists or white supremacists if we speak out against the bloody institution of abortion, the ungodly union of "same-sex marriage," the unconstitutional gun confiscation measures in Congress, and the Critical Race Theory being taught in our public schools. Also, if we speak out against the heritage-busters in our country for toppling statues of our American heroes and attacking our founding fathers as white supremacists, they'll label us racists.

We are proud to be flag-waving American patriots, and we could not care less about what they say and think. Also, we will continue to recite the Pledge of Allegiance with the phrase "one nation under God." As Americans, we will not shut up and quit. We will be victorious over the Marxist insurrectionists in this country. We will never wave the white flag of surrender to the Marxist cancel culture movement, but we will keep our God, Constitution, guns, and freedom of speech. To say less than the truth is not the truth. The truth cannot be compromised or negotiated.

America needs an old-fashioned, biblical, Holy Ghost–filled revival for the salvation of souls. The Bible says in Proverbs 14:34, "Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people."

Pastor Franklin D Raddish is founder and director of Capitol Hill Independent Baptist Ministries.

Image via Pxhere.