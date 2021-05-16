Donald Trump had two important things to say about the election

The social media and mainstream media outlets from which most Americans get their news are engaged in a blackout of anything Donald Trump says. This is shocking, to say the least, but Trump is doing his best to circumvent the censorship. Thankfully, it appears that he’ll also be launching his own social media platform around July 4. As I noted, I think he should do something a lot bigger than that, but this is a start.

In the meantime, Trump has his slightly buggy “desk,” which he uses to communicate with America. I thought two messages he published Saturday were particularly good and deserved to be more widely broadcast.

This first is about the news report stating that the pre-election polls in 2020 were the worst, most inaccurate ever. Here’s the nub of that story from the Wall Street Journal (behind a paywall):

Public opinion surveys ahead of the 2020 presidential election were the most inaccurate in 40 years, according to an expert panel convened by the main trade group for pollsters, which said its work hadn’t yet pointed to a way to correct the error. In the aggregate, the panel said, polls overstated support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 3.9 percentage points in the national popular vote in the final two weeks of the campaign. That was a larger error than the 1.3-point overstatement in 2016 surveys for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College. It was the most substantial error in polling since 1980, when surveys found it hard to measure the size of Ronald Reagan’s impending landslide and overstated support for President Jimmy Carter by 6 percentage points.

In sizzlingly angry language, Trump explains exactly what that dry reportorial language really meant:

Wall Street Journal has reported (they finally got something right), that 2020 was the “Worst Presidential Poll Miss in 40 Years.” The public opinion surveys ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election were the most inaccurate ever, according to a major polling panel. This was done purposely. The polls were a joke. I won States in a landslide that I was predicted to lose days before the election. Other states had me purposely so far down that it would force people, even fans, to say “Let's stay home Darling. We love our President, but he can’t win.” And then I would win those states or at least come very close. In one state that I actually won, but the results were rigged, ABC and the Washington Post had me down by 17 points. Even the rigged final result was extremely close. It’s called SUPPRESSION POLLING and it should be illegal. These are crooked, disgusting, and very dishonest media outlets and they know exactly what they are doing. The 2020 Presidential Election was, by far, the greatest Election Fraud in the history of our Country. The good news is, the American people get it and the truth is rapidly coming out! Had Mike Pence had the courage to send the Electoral College vote back to states for recertification, and had Mitch McConnell fought for us instead of being the weak and pathetic leader he is, we would right now have a Republican President who would be VETOING the horrific Socialistic Bills that are rapidly going through Congress, including Open Borders, High Taxes, Massive Regulations, and so much else!

By the way, many years ago a British comedy show had an excellent segment showing exactly how push-polling works:

Trump has also been paying close attention to what’s been going on in Arizona, including the media’s refusal to report about it:

The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED! This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms. Additionally, seals were broken on the boxes that hold the votes, ballots are missing, and worse. Mark Brnovich, the Attorney General of Arizona, will now be forced to look into this unbelievable Election crime. Many Radical Left Democrats and weak Republicans are very worried about the fact that this has been exposed. The DELETION of an entire Database and critical Election files of Maricopa County is unprecedented. Many other States to follow. The Mainstream Media and Radical Left Democrats want to stay as far away as possible from the Presidential Election Fraud, which should be one of the biggest stories of our time. Fox News is afraid to cover it—there is rarely a mention. Likewise, Newsmax has been virtually silent on this subject because they are intimidated by threats of lawsuits. One America News (OAN), one of the fastest growing networks on television, and the “hottest”, is doing a magnificent job of exposing the massive fraud that took place. The story is only getting bigger and at some point it will be impossible for the weak and/or corrupt media not to cover. Thank you to OAN and other brave American Patriots. It is all happening quickly!

There is a lot packed into that single paragraph, but the overriding point is that when people act as if they have something to hide, it’s reasonable to conclude that they are hiding something. When you have those in charge of the elections in Arizona, the Democrat party, and the media all struggling frantically to keep Americans from seeing what happened in Arizona people are going to be suspicious.

