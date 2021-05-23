China gets ugly when retail trade group questions its slave labor in Xinjiang
China is getting ugly.
Here's what they did when a retail trade group expressed concerns about its slave labor practices in the western province of Xinjiang.
According to the Wall Street Journal:
A debate over how much to push back against the Chinese government has set off a conflict inside a prominent coalition that guides much of the world’s cotton production.
The Better Cotton Initiative, a collaboration among big brands like Nike Inc. NKE -0.46% and Gap Inc., GPS -0.12% environmental groups, farmers and human-rights organizations, has for years worked to bolster the global apparel industry’s access to sustainably produced cotton.
But the Chinese government’s recent attacks on the group and one of its leading members, fast-fashion giant H&M Hennes & Mauritz HM.B 0.45% AB, have raised concerns about whether BCI’s fashion brands can continue selling clothes in China—a huge and fast-growing consumer market—if the group challenges Beijing again.
In March, Beijing all but erased H&M’s internet presence in the country after the company and BCI raised concerns about allegations of forced labor in the cotton-rich Chinese region of Xinjiang.
That's right, they literally blocked a big international foreign investor, Sweden's H&M, whose fast-fashion clothing retail stores are fixtures in the retail malls of the U.S., but also include at least 400 retail stores in China, from being able to sell anything at all in China.
Here's how gross it was, from the Journal's March report:
Shoppers planning to purchase H&M clothing online were also out of luck. Starting Wednesday, searches for H&M’s name on platforms operated by China’s largest e-commerce companies— Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. , Pinduoduo Inc. and JD.com Inc. —yielded no results. Multiple Chinese Android app stores appeared to have removed one of H&M’s shopping apps.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald:
Last week, the Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army called out an H&M statement dating back to September that expressed concern about reports of Uyghurs in forced labor. That turned the company into a symbol for foreign companies meddling in internal Chinese politics. Then store locations vanished from online maps, Chinese e-commerce platforms dropped the brand and about 20 H&M stores were shut, some by landlords.The backlash was swift and markedly stronger than previous reactions when foreign brands crossed political lines. The unwanted attention comes just as the economy in China, the Swedish company’s biggest growth engine, roars back to life. China accounted for 6 per cent of revenue last quarter, making it the third-biggest market after the US and Germany.