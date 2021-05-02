Boos and catcalls greet Mitt Romney as he attempts to speak to Utah GOP convention

Based on the reaction he received as he spoke to the GOP convention in Utah, it looks like Mitt Romney has exhausted the reservoir of goodwill he enjoyed thanks to his saving of the 2002 Winter Olympics from financial disaster. I always assumed that the reason he enjoyed electoral victory when he ran for the Senate from the Beehive State, after having been born and raised in Michigan and making his career in Massachusetts, where he amassed a fortune and served as governor. His membership in the Church of Latter Day Saints, Jesus Christ no doubt helped him among adherents of that faith, but so far as I know, there is no analogue to Israel’s Right of Return for Jews that makes LDS members automatically citizens of Utah.

His NeverTrump status and especially his vote to convict on one count of President Trump’s second impeachment seem to have alienated a lot of Utah Republicans, in a state renowned for genteel politeness. Watch and listen to the heckling:

A loser showed up at the @UtahGOP Convention today—well deserved! pic.twitter.com/3gNcebZZLm — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) May 1, 2021

Mitt asks a question that looks an awful lot like projection to me: “Aren’t you embarrassed?”

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab