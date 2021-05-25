Blinken blinkered: Biden Secretary of State can't give a clear answer on Hamas financing from Iran

The Biden administration is loaded with people who can't admit the obvious.

The border is in crisis. Immunization means you can't catch COVID. COVID originated in a ChiCom lab. Inflation? What inflation?

Now it's Secretary of State Antony Blinken's turn. Get a load of this exchange reported by the Daily Caller, describing Blinken's appearance on ABC's "The Week":

The show’s host [former Clinton administration operative George Stephanopoulos] then brought up a May 13 letter by a group of Senate Republicans, in which the lawmakers urged Biden to stop offering sanction relief to Iran, citing its funding of Hamas. “Do you believe that Iran is funding Hamas? And if they are, should the sanctions stay in place?,” Stephanopoulos asked Blinken. “You know, George, Iran is engaged in a number of activities, including funding extremist groups, supporting terrorism more broadly, supporting very dangerous proxies that are taking destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East, proliferating weapons,” Blinken responded. The secretary of state also said that the first priority is to bring Iran back into “compliance with the nuclear agreement, the so-called JCPOA,” and that Former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure … clearly did not get the result that we all seek.”

A number of activities? We suppose he's got his mind on all those daycare centers associated with Hamas, right? Hamas, daycare, what better business could a terrorist be in?

Blinken couldn't bring himself to admit that Hamas is bankrolled by the mullahs of Iran and uses that cash to hurl rockets at Israel. He completely bobbed and weaved on that one, effectively excusing Hamas for its sick activities by refusing to look too closely.

What's disgusting, though, is that Hamas isn't hiding it. Blinken could right now get on the phone to America's Mossad buddies, ask them for the Hamas chief's phone number, call the terrorist up and ask him who's financing him, and the terrorist would gladly tell him. They're telling everyone, with gushes of terrorist joy, that Iran is paying for their rampage. The Caller notes:

After a mere hours following the Friday announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader in Hamas thanked “the Islamic Republic of Iran; who did not hold back with money, weapons and technical support,” according to Jerusalem Post.

...and...

Hamas’s leader thanked Iran Friday for supplying military support, according to numerous reports.

Stephanopoulos also ratted out of Blinken the suggested news that Biden administration had already made the decision to drop sanctions on Iran, apparently in exchange for nothing.

Hamas is being financed by its sugar-daddy, Iran. It's so obvious even Hamas is admitting it itself. Yet somehow, Blinken can't admit a fact so totally obvious as this one.

That most likely is due to the Biden administration's slavering desire to restore the Obama administration's bad Iran deal with the mullahs, whatever the price, and no matter what the mullahs do, so that Biden can claim himself a Nobel peace prize.

Yet the facts are obvious as heck in this case, too, given that the bad guys themselves are admitting that they take cash from Iran.

Sound like a good group to make a nuclear deal with? Only the Biden administration would think so.

