Biden jokes about running over a reporter who asked about Israel, as press gaggle giggles

It’s another one of those situations in which the same behavior by President Trump would have led to calls for his impeachment.

During an unscheduled visit to Ford’s Dearborn test track, President Biden got behind the wheel of an electric powered F-150 pickup truck and drove it at high speed, returning to the gaggle of reporters to speak with them. When one of them tried to raise the subject of Israel, he threatened to run her over, as Mark Miller reported for the Washington Examiner:

“Can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away since it's so important?" a reporter asked the president as he paused for a moment while test-driving Ford’s new electric F-150 on Tuesday. “No, you can't, not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it ... I'm only teasing," he said.

After Biden jokes about running over a reporter trying to ask him about Israel, many reporters start laughing; he then peels off and the press corps breaks into hysterical laughter pic.twitter.com/7pVn5vqMpI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

There was plenty of reaction, with conservatives pained at the double standard that saw Trump being accused of threatening freedom of the press with jokes and asides, and Biden receiving admiration from his lapdogs.

Reaction from the gaggle at 1:29 is nausea-inducing. https://t.co/NGsJKaJtEG — Leighton Akira Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) May 18, 2021

Jake Tapper would be removing his glasses in a timely fashion and monologuing to the camera about creeping autocracy against a free press. https://t.co/REwaWfkD4E — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2021

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab