Are Republicans afraid of the Squad?

A serious problem in our country is the lack of commitment to the Constitution and the rejection of the moral values that made us the envy of the world. We are the inheritors of a nation born out of a hard fought revolution, which freed us from tyranny and provided us with the opportunity to construct a financial, industrial, and military superpower out of primitive wilderness. We may have a checkered history because of slavery and other human rights violations, but we were a new nation that had a lot of learning and growing to do. We grew our way out of the slavery era by fighting a civil war that cost the lives of about a million Americans, both military and civilians.

It took another 55 years to pass the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Today, blacks and women are among the leaders of industry, finance, sports, and politics. Those many years amount to the growing pains of a country that had come to terms with its shortcomings. We should keep in mind that it could have happened only because there were enough decent people to see how immoral it was to continue on a path of inequality. We must also keep in mind that there are hardly any people alive today who had anything to do with the past discriminatory practices. Therefore, to indict our country as racist is a blanket accusation that is as unfair in the present as inequality was in the past.

Yet we are constantly beset by radical people and groups who want to pretend racism is at epic proportions, alleging that nothing has changed since the days of women's suffrage and Jim Crow. Moreover, we are being bombarded incessantly by radicals within the government who use their platforms to spread one hateful anti-American rant after another. Most prominent among them are the despicable quartet known as "The Squad." Four congresswomen — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — have been spreading a socialist-communist dogma rivaling anything ever spit from the rancorous lips of Marx and Engels.

In addition to spreading their anti-American rhetoric with impunity, these rabidly fanatical demagogues refer to anyone who disagrees with them as racists. That phony charge has become the Kryptonite that turns patriots into weak-kneed, quivering bowls of jelly.

It's way past time to put the kibosh on an accusation that no longer has validity in an era which has witnessed a two-term black president and a plethora of major accomplishments by blacks in every field of endeavor. Leaders don't shrivel up when faced with bogus calumny from smear merchants, seeking to dilute any opposition to their nefarious goals. Where are the Republican leaders with the necessary courage and conviction to take to the floor of the House and Senate in a vociferous condemnation of that traitorous squad?

If Donald Trump's election in 2016 taught us anything, it was that the people of this nation want strong leaders who won't pull punches when defending our borders, our Constitution, and our culture. Conversely, what the election of the Squad taught us is that there are pockets of die-hard socialists, in some left-wing areas of the country, who will vote for those candidates who share their dystopian views of the United States. What troubles me is that those few stentorian voices in the Congress have been louder and more strident in their hatred for the U.S. than the accumulated voices of hundreds of other reps who, presumably, love the country they represent. Have they been cowed by the fear of reprisals from extremist Democrats and their media accomplices?

It should be a no-brainer that the overwhelming number of our citizens love the country that provides them with the highest standard of living in the world. Still, they must be wondering why they hear so much trash from some elected officials who, ostensibly, took the oath of office to fight for, not against, the system that gave them a powerful megaphone. Furthermore, they must be wondering why the much greater number of elected officials seem to have developed a case of laryngitis. What are most Americans to think, when they hear so much hatred from the few with little rebuttal from the many? Right now, the stage is set for a passionate leader in the GOP to take the lead by refusing to kowtow to the false racist narrative that has resulted in a form of reticence that is, subliminally, contributing to the downfall of our country.

