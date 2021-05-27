AOC reveals she's in therapy and then insults combat veterans by comparing serving in Congress on 1/6 to having effectively 'served in war'

Something is deeply wrong with the mind of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Toni Williams, writing at Victory Girls, has her number:

AOC has proven to be emotionally fragile and uses that fragility as a politically manipulative tactic. Who could ever forget her fake crying in an empty parking lot when she was trying to drag President Donald Trump for putting kids in cages at the border? Sandy Ocasio-Cortez sobbed during the Congressional testimony of a migrant mother whose 19 month old daughter died of a lung infection weeks after the child's release from the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.). The video is here. Miss Ocasio-Cortez has certainly used the January 6, 2020 Capitol breach to her political advantage. She wasn't actually in the Capitol building at the time of the riot, she was in her office blocks away. But, she encountered a law enforcement officer and was traumatized.

Now she is claiming that the trauma she experienced because someone was banging on her office door has her in therapy. And she has the unbelievable gall to liken what she and other members of Congress experienced that day to having effectively "served in war." She did so in an interview with Maria Hinojosa of Latino U.S. that lasted almost three-quarters of an hour. If you can stand that much narcissism, listen to the whole thing here. But for our purposes, this brief summary in Business Insider will suffice:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed Friday she's attending therapy after the "extraordinarily traumatizing" January 6 Capitol insurrection. The New York Congresswoman told the public radio show Latino USA that she's learning how to "slow down" after the attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people including a police officer. "After the 6th, I took some time and it was really [Rep.] Ayanna Pressley when I explained to her what happened to me, like the day of, because I ran to her office and she was like, 'you need to recognize trauma'," Ocasio-Cortez said, according to The Independent. (snip) In her interview with Latino USA, Ocasio-Cortez said that the insurrection was deeply traumatizing for many members of Congress, who effectively "served in war."

Toni Williams points to Michael Waltz, a representative from Florida and a full-bird colonel and Green Beret, who shamed AOC:

AOC doesn’t know what it’s like to come under attack by machine gun fire, mortars or RPGs. She hasn’t seen the horror of roadside IED explosions on bystanders & children. She hasn’t lost fellow soldiers on the battlefield or seen friends permanently disfigured by Taliban attacks. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 25, 2021

If she wanted to find out what it is really like to serve in war, she could ask these House colleagues:



Twitter.

Now, I am not a psychiatrist or a veteran, much less a combat veteran, but Cortez's drama-queening here strikes me as sick. My AT colleague, J.R. Dunn, whose range of knowledge continually delights and astounds me, introduced us yesterday to the concept of Histrionic Personality Disorder, which is officially recognized by the American Psychiatric Association.

According to Wikipedia, which (so far) has had no reason to edit the entry for political purposes, the disorder is

characterized by a pattern of excessive attention-seeking behaviors, usually beginning in early childhood, including inappropriate seduction and an excessive desire for approval. People diagnosed with the disorder are said to be lively, dramatic, vivacious, enthusiastic, and flirtatious. Women are diagnosed with HPD roughly 4 times as often as men. It affects 2–3% of the general population and 10–15% in inpatient and outpatient mental health institutions . HPD lies in the dramatic cluster of personality disorders. People with HPD have a high desire for attention, make loud and inappropriate appearances, exaggerate their behaviors and emotions, and crave stimulation. They may exhibit sexually provocative behavior, express strong emotions with an impressionistic style, and can be easily influenced by others. Associated features include egocentrism, self-indulgence, continuous longing for appreciation, and persistent manipulative behavior to achieve their own needs.

I make no claim to be able to diagnose anyone, but this shoe sure does seem to fit Sandy from the (Riverdale) block.

Maybe she and Senator Richard Blumenthal can swap combat memories.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.