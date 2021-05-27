America's largest defense contractor embraces Critical Race Theory

Christopher Rufo's fame as the person who exposes government agencies and corporations that have bought into Critical Race Theory (CRT) is growing, and that's a good thing — knowing he's there means that employees forced to participate in CRT "training" are beginning to see him as a way to expose their employers' grotesquely un-American (and quite illegal) racist programs. The latest example of this pernicious program comes from Lockheed Martin, which is the largest defense contractor in America — thanks to taxpayer funding.

CRT is the American response to Marx's theory that capitalists were exploiting workers, a situation that could be solved only by erasing capitalists. Because that theory never worked in America, where economic mobility has always meant that this generation's workers can be the next generation's capitalists, the Marxists came up with a new theory. As Rufo has written:

But rather than abandon their political project, Marxist scholars in the West simply adapted their revolutionary theory to the social and racial unrest of the 1960s. Abandoning Marx's economic dialectic of capitalists and workers, they substituted race for class and sought to create a revolutionary coalition of the dispossessed based on racial and ethnic categories.

While the 1960s effort to impose CRT on society failed thanks to Nixon restoring stability to America, CRT never went away. Instead, it incubated in academia, bursting forth in the last year or two, with a capitalist gloss that makes its proponents (e.g., Ibram X. Kendi, Robin DiAngelo, etc.) very wealthy.

In its new iteration, Whites are irredeemably racist and evil. Equality is a trap because White societal dominance means that the other races (and sexualities) will never be able to catch up. Forced equity is the only answer, and one way to pave the way for that to happen is to force Whites to remove themselves from society, from the economy, from politics, and from any other area in which they can be seen to have an advantage. Whites are embracing CRT, if they're true believers, as a way to make obeisance, or, if they're just fearful, as a way to buy off the leftists.

Christopher Rufo has the latest example, which is what's happening at Lockheed Martin:

SCOOP: @LockheedMartin, the nation’s largest defense contractor, sent key executives to a three-day white male reeducation camp in order to deconstruct their “white male culture” and atone for their “white male privilege.”



I've obtained internal documents that will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

The program was led by the consulting firm White Men As Full Diversity Partners, which specializes in helping white males “awaken together.” The participants included a former three-star general and the vice president of production for the $1.7 trillion F-35 fighter jet program. pic.twitter.com/x5YU2bBNbn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

To begin, the diversity trainers led a “free association” exercise, asking the Lockheed employees to list connotations for the term “white men.” The trainers wrote down “old, racist, privileged, anti-women, angry, Aryan Nation, KKK, Founding fathers, guns, guilty, can’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/7FI7uqegJs — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

The trainers then asked “what’s in it for white men,” listing responses: “I won’t get replaced by someone who is a better full diversity partner,” “[I will] improve the brand, image, reputation of white men,” and “I [will] have less nagging sense of guilt that I am the problem.” pic.twitter.com/DSRhT55XQy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

White Men As Full Diversity Partners argues that the “roots of white male culture” include traits such as “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” “operating from principles,” and “striving towards success”—which are “devastating” to women and minorities. pic.twitter.com/DgeiOAJrFG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

Next, participants were asked to repeat and internalize 50 “white privilege statements,” including: “My culture teaches me to minimize the perspectives and powers of people of other races”; “I can commit acts of terrorism, violence or crime and not have it attributed to my race.” pic.twitter.com/uA8tZXajFi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

Participants then repeated and internalized 59 “male privilege statements,” including: “My earning potential is 15-33% higher than a woman’s”; “My reproductive organs are not seen as the property of other men, the government, and/or even strangers because of my gender.” pic.twitter.com/NFC4vc53us — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

Next, participants repeated and internalized 59 “heterosexual privilege statements,” including: “I am not asked to think about why I am straight”; “I can have friendships with or work around children without being accused of recruiting or molesting them.” pic.twitter.com/fFv68gxSpP — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

Finally, the white males read a series of “I’m tired” statements from fictitious racial minorities and women, including: “I’m tired of being Black”; “I’m tired of Black boys/girls being murdered”; “I’m tired of ... the concept that we should be ‘colorblind.’” pic.twitter.com/DzpWlaftvx — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

This is pure neoracism from a company that receives billions of taxpayer dollars every year.



I call on the United States Senate to launch an immediate inquiry into the racist practices at @LockheedMartin. We must shut this down before it endangers our national security. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 26, 2021

(To help Rufo with his important work, you can donate here.)

What Lockheed Martin is doing violates both the Constitution and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — and you, the taxpayer, are on the hook for these violations. Trump tried to put a stop to CRT in the federal government or in corporations that the federal government funds, but one of Biden's first acts was to reinstate CRT. The only thing that's going to stop it now is lawsuits and employees getting the courage to say "no."

In the years after the Civil War, the White majority in America discriminated against Blacks, which was a foul blot on America for which we're still paying. It ended when enough Whites realized it was wrong to change the law and shame the practice. What happens, though, if the Black minority in America (only 13% of the population) gains the upper hand and discriminates against the Whites? Not only is that objectively evil, but it also creates the conditions of a violent explosion of the types seen in Rwanda or Syria. We are heading into dangerous territory and need to stop immediately.

