Aldous Huxley foresaw our despots - Fauci, Gates and their vaccine crusaders

In 1949, sometime after the publication of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, Aldous Huxley, the author of Brave New World (1931) wrote to Orwell who by then was living in California. Huxley had briefly taught French to Orwell as a student in high school at Eton. Huxley generally praises Orwell’s novel which to many seemed very similar to Brave New World in its dystopian view of a possible future. Huxley politely voices his opinion that his own version of what might come to pass would be truer than Orwell’s. Huxley observed that the philosophy of the ruling minority in Nineteen Eight-Four is sadism whereas his own version is more likely, that controlling an ignorant and unsuspecting public would be less arduous, less wasteful by other means. Huxley’s masses are seduced by a mind-numbing drug, Orwell’s with sadism and fear.

The most powerful quote In Huxley’s letter to Orwell is this:

“Within the next generation I believe that the world’s rulers will discover that infant conditioning and narco-hypnosis are more efficient, as instruments of government, than clubs and prisons, and that the lust for power can be just as completely satisfied by suggesting people into loving their servitude as by flogging and kicking them into obedience.”

Aldous Huxley

Could Huxley have more prescient? What do we see around us? Masses of people dependent upon drugs, legal and illegal. The majority of advertisements that air on television seem to be for prescription drugs, some of them miraculous but most of them unnecessary. Then comes covid, a quite possibly weaponized virus from the Fauci-funded-with-taxpayer-dollars lab in Wuhan, China. The powers that be tragically deferred to the malevolent Fauci who had long been hoping for just such an opportunity. Suddenly there was an opportunity to test the mRNA vaccines that had been in the works for nearly twenty years. They could be authorized as an emergency measure but were still highly experimental. These jabs are not really vaccines at all but a form of gene therapy. There are potential disastrous consequences down the road. Govenment experiments on the public are nothing new.

Since there have been no actual, long-term trials, no one who contributed to this massive drug experiment, knows what the long-term consequences might be. There have been countless adverse injuries and deaths already for which the government-funded vaccine producers will suffer no liability. With each passing day, new side effects have begun to appear; blood clots, seizures, heart failure.

As new adverse reactions become known despite the censorship employed by most media outlets, the more the Biden administration is pushing the vaccine, urging private corporations to make it mandatory for all employees. Colleges are making them mandatory for all students returning to campus.

The leftmedia is advocating the “shunning” of the unvaccinated. The self-appointed virtue-signaling Democrats are furious at anyone and everyone who declines the jab. Why? If they are protected, why do they care? That is the question. Same goes for the ridiculous mask requirements. They protect no one but for those in operating rooms with their insides exposed and yet even the vaccinated are supposed to wear them!

Months ago herd immunity was near. Now Fauci/CDC say it will never be achieved? Now the Pfizer shot will necessitate yearly booster shots. Pfizer expects to make $21b this year from their covid vaccine! Anyone who thinks this isn’t about money is a fool. It is all about money which is why Fauci, Gates, et. al. were so determined to convince the public that HCQ and ivermectin, both of which are effective, prophylactically and as treatment, were not only useless but dangerous. Both of those drugs are tried, true, and inexpensive. Many of those thousands of NY nursing home fatalities might have been prevented with the use of one or both of those drugs. Those deaths are on the hands of Cuomo and his like-minded tyrants drunk on power.

Months ago, Fauci et. al. all agreed that children were at little or no risk of getting covid, of transmitting it, least of all dying from it. Now Fauci is demanding that all teens be vaccinated by the end of the year! Why? They are no more danger of contracting it now than they were a year ago. Why are parents around this country not standing up to prevent their kids from being guinea pigs in this monstrous medical experiment? And now they are “experimenting” on infants. Needless to say, some have died. There is no reason on earth for teens, children and infants to be vaccinated. Not one.

Huxley also wrote this:

“The surest way to work up a crusade in favor of some good cause is to promise people they will have a chance of maltreating someone. To be able to destroy with good conscience, to be able to behave badly and call your bad behavior 'righteous indignation' — this is the height of psychological luxury, the most delicious of moral treats.”

― Aldous Huxley, Crome Yellow

Perhaps this explains the left’s hysterical impulse to force these untested shots on those of us who have made the decision to go without it. If they’ve decided it is the thing to do, then all of us must submit to their whims. If we decide otherwise, it gives them the righteous right to smear all of us whom they already deplore.

As CJ Hopkins has written, the left means to criminalize dissent. Those of us who are vaccine resistant are soon to be outcasts, deprived of jobs and entry into everyday businesses. This kind of discrimination should remind everyone of ….oh, Germany three-quarters of a century ago. Huxley also wrote that “The propagandist's purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human.” That is precisely what the left is up to, what BLM is planning, what critical race theory is all about.

Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer said these new vaccines are “hacking the software of life.” Vaccine promoters claim he never said this, but he did. Bill Gates called the vaccines “an operating system” to the horror of those promoting it, a Kinsley gaffe. Whether it is or isn’t hardly matters at this point but these statements by those behind the vaccines are a clue to what they have in mind.

“There will be in the next generation or so a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies so that people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them but will rather enjoy it.”

This is exactly what the left is working so hard to effect, a pharmacologically-compromised population happy to be taken care of by a massive state machine. And while millions of people around the world have surrendered to the vaccine and mask hysteria, millions more, about 1.3 billion, want no part of this government vaccine mania. In his letter to Orwell, Huxley ended with the quote cited above and again here because it is so profound:

“Within the next generation I believe that the world’s rulers will discover that infant conditioning and narco-hypnosis are more efficient, as instruments of government, than clubs and prisons, and that the lust for power can be just as completely satisfied by suggesting people into loving their servitude as by flogging and kicking them into obedience.”

Huxley nailed the left over seventy years ago, perhaps because they have never changed throughout the ages.

Photo credit: Julio García Camarero CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license