A hard-hitting ad about education hits leftists right in the ego

There is nothing that makes a happier Mother’s Day for this mother than enjoying an ad that attacks leftists right in their smuggest spot, which is their disdain for Southern states and Southern education. In Minneapolis, an organization called TakeCharge Minnesota placed an ad in the local paper exposing just how bad their schools are compared to those in the South.

One of the constants about leftists is the sneering disdain they have for Southerners – and the deeper south one goes, the greater the leftists’ disdain. As I know well, for many years, if you challenged anything about public education in a northern state, things such as the constant lowering of standards or the abandonment of grammar – you would be met with the fact that more kids from Blue states went to college than did kids from Red states. Invariably, Mississippi or Alabama would be thrown out as Exhibit A to prove the pathetic weakness of education in those deep Red states.

It was useless to point out that, of late, kids going to college aren’t getting educated any more than they were in K-12. Instead, they’re also getting indoctrinated. Where they once studied the greatest thinkers and writers of ancient and modern culture, they now do ridiculous things such as looking at pre-colonial America through the filter of sexuality and gender. Yes, that was a real assignment one of my children got at a prestigious little liberal arts college. Another of my children was told to think about Biblical-era Jerusalem in terms of social justice.

Instead of expanding young minds, today’s education is as reductionist as anything taught in a Chinese school during the Cultural Revolution. It’s not about imparting knowledge; it’s about imposing leftist shibboleths.

None of these arguments matter to leftists. They’ve got their mantra: The redder the state, the more stupid the people and, of course, the worse the schools in these states.

That’s why an ad that appeared in the Minneapolis Star Tribune is so brilliant. Minneapolis, of course, is one of America’s most woke, most Blue, most arrogant cities – except that, as the ad states, its schools perform worse than schools in…wait for it…Mississippi. The ad then identifies by name mothers who would have the happiest Mother’s Day if their children got true school choice.

Because of the limitations of our server, this is the largest version of the ad I can get to appear here. You can see a full-size version at PowerLine:

By the way, the ad is also a good ad because it brings attention to the TakeCharge Minnesota organization. The statement of purpose on that organizaton’s home page is magnificent and could easily be repeated in every Blue state:

Concerns and sensitivities are still on edge from last year’s death of George Floyd, riots, and destruction in Minneapolis. TakeCharge is a new organization committed to countering the prevailing narrative in popular culture that America is structured to undermine the lives of black Americans. Kendall Qualls will lead TakeCharge with the objective to inspire and educate the black community and other minority groups in the Twin Cities to take charge of their own lives, the lives of the families and communities as citizens fully granted to them in the Constitution. We acknowledge that racist people exist in the country, but explicitly reject the notion that the United States of America is a racist country. This is a subtle, but significant difference! We also denounce the idea that the country is guilty of systemic racism, white privilege and abhor the concept of identity politics and the promotion of victimhood in minority communities. TakeCharge will build a coalition of community champions, academic professionals, and business leaders to ignite a transformation within the Black community of the Twin Cities by embracing the core principles of America – not rejecting them. These principles are embedded in the belief of hard work, education, faith, family, and free enterprise in the personal pursuit of dreams that can be realized by anyone regardless of race or social standing.

Bravo! If you keep scrolling down the home page, you’ll be impressed by the work this organization is doing. You can donate here. I did because this is the type of organization that’s doing the hard work of countering the racial hatred that leftists are pouring into America to tear it down.

IMAGE: Chalkboard by rawpixel.com