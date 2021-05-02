A dazzling new ride at Disneyland runs afoul of the woke crowd

When I saw the headline at SFGATE, I thought it was a joke. But no, it wasn’t. According to SFGATE’s woke scolds, the re-vamped Snow White ride at California’s Disneyland, while beautiful, suffers from a “consent problem.” Yes, you heard that correctly. The Disney ride – generated by one of the most “hard-woke” companies in America, failed to get it right.

The Snow White ride, in Disney’s Fantasyland, goes back to Disneyland’s opening in 1955. Guests would sit in little “mining carts” and be taking through various tableaus showing three-dimensional scenes from the hit 1937 movie. It was a rather static ride, but still charming – and little kids got quite the scare when the scene showed the dwarves chasing the wicked witch over the cliff’s edge, at which point the ride ended.

The new ride is much richer visually and less scary. If I weren’t boycotting Disney for being a relentlessly leftwing company that is indoctrinating young children, I think I’d enjoy seeing the new ride. As it is, this video will give you a sense of the ride:

I hope you paid attention to the video at the 40-second mark. That’s the moment at which the full lack of wokeness slaps park guests in the face.

What? You didn’t notice it? You just thought that Snow White, who had fallen in love with the prince at first sight in the movie’s opening scene, was awakened from a deathly sleep by her true love’s first kiss. You sweet, innocent fool, you. That was pure sexual assault, at least according to the woke scolds at SFGATE:

The new ride includes a more comprehensive storyline — but that's also the problem. The new grand finale of Snow White's Enchanted Wish is the moment when the Prince finds Snow White asleep under the Evil Queen's spell and gives her "true love's kiss" to release her from the enchantment. A kiss he gives to her without her consent, while she's asleep, which cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it's happening. Haven't we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn't been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK? It's hard to understand why the Disneyland of 2021 would choose to add a scene with such old fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman, especially given the company's current emphasis on removing problematic scenes from rides like Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain. Why not re-imagine an ending in keeping with the spirit of the movie and Snow White's place in the Disney canon, but that avoids this problem?

Even as the woke scolds are huffing about Snow White awakening from an endless living death thanks to a kiss from the man with whom she’d already fallen in love, Disney is plowing ahead with plans to indoctrinate young children into the wonders of so-called transgenderism:

We have confirmed this is legit, so share away! pic.twitter.com/oKLFzyjXIL — Trans March (@transmarch) April 20, 2021

Walt Disney isn’t rolling in his grave; he’s spinning like a top.

IMAGE: New Disney Snow White ride. YouTube screengrab.