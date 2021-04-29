'Worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War!' Can Biden really be this dumb?

Whoa! Joe Biden thinks that the relatively mild, wholly unarmed breach of the Capitol was the "worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War!" How historically ignorant are his speechwriters? They seem to have forgotten about the assassination of Lincoln, WWI, Pearl Harbor and WWII, the Kennedy assassination, 9/11! Did they really think that line would resonate with anyone with a modicum of historical knowledge?

While the entire speech was banal, this was the most egregious spoken line. That an American president would utter such an unspeakable lie is the measure of this man. He is a fool. Surely, he knows better, but he and his handlers believe that most Americans are so dumb, so uninformed, that they will accept such a lie as true.



That one line tells us everything we need to know about who Biden and the cabal running him are; they absolutely believe that the American people are not only simple-minded but virtual toddlers who will believe anything they say.

The rest of his not-SOTU speech only confirmed that Joe is the puppet of some thoroughly ridiculous people. No wonder Jen Psaki, when asked about vaccine hesitancy among "white, Republican men," replied that they are placing ads on country music stations and NASCAR sites! Yeah, that's right, Jen. The only people not submitting to the jab are rubes too dumb to know what's good for them. In fact, no vaccine for COVID was necessary since there are effective treatments and a 99% recovery rate. It's perhaps just a greedy grab for big bucks by Big Pharma. Biden is in their pocket, too.

As for the January 6 event at the Capitol that Biden stunningly called the worst attack since the Civil War, not a single person arrested was armed. The only person killed, Ashli Babbitt, was murdered by a member of the Capitol Police who to this day remains unnamed. That the FBI and DOJ have pretended those present that day were all domestic terrorists is a shocking turn of events. They've even placed some on a no-fly list, which is entirely unconstitutional. Their crimes were petty in comparison to the BLM/Antifa riots that destroyed numerous cities over the summer.

We all knew that Obama had weaponized all the federal agencies, from the IRS to the FBI ,but now we know just how far down the road to Marxism they've gone. We suffered a coup. How else do we explain the feds raiding Rudy Giuliani's residence but refusing to take the copy of Hunter Biden's laptop hard drive, which is chock-full of child porn among other disgusting things? Hunter Biden gets a job teaching at Tulane, and Rudy Giuliani is under investigation! There is so much wrong with this picture.

We are definitely not in Kansas anymore, to borrow a phrase from The Wizard of Oz. We are fast becoming a facsimile of Mao's China or, when we see that vaccine passports may be required, Hitler's Germany. Biden is the dim and clueless tip of the spear of the Alinskyite left's Trojan horse. Unless the Republicans develop a collective spine, America and the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution are soon to be gone.

Sadly, the fact that the timorous Republicans voted to confirm nearly every one of Biden's radical, racist Cabinet appointees does not bode well for America's survival. They've put us at the mercy of an almost vicious anti-American left. The Biden administration is determined to bring back race-based segregation. The principal message of this White House is "America is systemically racist," which it is not. It is that "white privilege" is the scourge of all our oppressed minorities, which it is not. Why, then, do so many non-Whites risk their lives to get here? Fact: This is the least racist nation on the planet.

The "systemic racism" trope is a lie, and they know it. Biden brazenly said we cannot require voter ID because African-Americans don't know how to navigate the internet or how to get a photo ID! How racist is that? How big a lie is that? The Democrat party has always been and still is the party of racism, which is why so many minority voters voted for Trump in 2016 and they enjoyed the fruits of their votes — the lowest unemployment for Blacks and Hispanics in U.S. history.

No doubt millions of Americans who bothered to watch Biden's speech were horrified by his claim that the January 6 not-insurrection was the "worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War." It was an appalling statement, a monumental lie that betrayed his administration's contempt for the American people. These people must be defeated.

