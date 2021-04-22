Workplace wokeness: The moment I couldn't take it anymore

My company provides services to insurance carriers. Recently, a large, nationally operational third-party administrator issued a directive, excerpts of which I have included.

Hello Team,

We wanted to send out a note regarding this, as the Carriers do not want to see the word "tranny" or "trans" manually entered when referring to a transmission or transmission fluid as it is a Political Correctness issue. We understand that it has been used for a while and is considered industry slang however, in today's society it can rub some the wrong way and create legal issues. Please be make sure going forward you are not using these slangs on your estimate.

If you have any questions, please let us know. Thank you.

After about three minutes of thoughtful consideration, I dashed off the following in response.

In a world of insane hyper-sensitivity, wouldn't the phrase "rub some the wrong way" also have sexual overtones for those sad people that have nothing better to do than see if they can figure out a way to be offended? Instead, normal, high-functioning people ought to rise up and tell that sad 1% of the easily offended to go and piss up a rope. Tired of the P.C. BS.

Having been in business for over 35 years, I can afford to make such pronouncements in protest to a world gone crazy. I do so on behalf of all of the younger people and their fledgling businesses who are afraid to stand up to this nonsense and fight back.

I hope I'm not alone in my quest to fight off this oppressive fog of compulsive submission to unorthodoxy, but regardless, I'll not be cowed into compliance from the fringes of a society that has lost its way.

This is what happens when we dismiss, discourage and dismantle the family and un-tether ourselves from God.

Bob Kingsley is an entrepreneur and writer from upstate N.Y. Read more of his work at bobkingsley.com.

Image: Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain.