What will future Americans think when they look back at us?

Are we witnessing the failure of the American experiment in government by the people, of the people, and for the people? America today certainly has the look and feel of terminal decline. Meanwhile, America's enemies, foreign and domestic, are licking their chops.

In our public life, we are witnessing the abandonment of moral understanding and common sense. If there is a future America the Founders would recognize, one still devoted to truth, justice, and the American way, future Americans will look back on this time as a radical departure from everything that made America great.

We now have rulers, and our rulers, backed by their minions in the press, are lying to us, the better to boss us around.

Science, we are told, has shown that mask mandates by government decree are necessary. But masks are ineffective. Science, we are told, has shown that government must impose radical and unwelcome restrictions on the way we live because our planet is overheating. Is this the biggest lie of them all?

It seems we must look to our ruling elite for guidance on more and more and still more. Have you heard the news that we don't even know how to figure out whether a newborn is a boy or a girl? Here is how Devan Cole, CNN's breaking news and politics reporter, recently broke the news about this problem: "there is [sic] no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth." We can only hope experts get to work on this lack of criteria right away.

As for the 2020 election, the people in government and the media assure us that the election was on the up and up, that Biden was elected fair and square. However, my greengrocer, a likable fellow with little interest in politics and no love for Donald Trump, mentioned to me in passing that the election was obviously stolen. But what does he know? He is no expert. He probably also believes he can figure out whether a newborn is a boy or a girl.

Interestingly, he also believes, without consulting any experts, that stealing an election is wrong. On that, I am with him all the way. If we let the people in politics get away with stealing the election and we let the people in the news get away with covering it up, the American way of life may not be long for this world.

Robert Curry serves on the Board of Directors of the Claremont Institute. He is the author of Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World and Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea. Both are published by Encounter Books.

