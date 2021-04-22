We are witnessing the Democrats’ final revenge for losing the Civil War

The British brought African slavery to American shores. The Democrats elevated slavery to a sacrament and fired the first shots in the Civil War to defend it. When the Democrats lost the Civil War, they initiated Jim Crow laws to marginalize Blacks. Despite this, Black Americans prospered, until the Democrats unleashed the mightiest weapon of all: Killing them with “kindness.” We’re seeing the results of that play out across America.

In Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, Petruchio brought Katherine the shrew to heel by abusing her ferociously while calling it love. Eventually, the cognitive dissonance broke her, and she became the wealthy, subordinate woman of Petruchio’s dreams. Democrats, apparently, have studied their Shakespeare.

Since the start of LBJ’s “Great Society” and the welfare state, Democrats have been breaking American Blacks in the same way Petruchio broke Katherine. If one were to pay attention solely to the rhetoric, there can be no greater love than that which leftists in politics, the media, academia, and the corporate world have for Blacks. The results of this abundant affection have been devastating.

“Hands up, don’t shoot.” “I can’t breathe.” “I’m a crazy white lady screaming at cops on behalf of Black people.” “Math is racist.” “Ambition is racist.” “The English language is racist.” “Whites are born racist.” “Melanin makes people superior.” (That last is a paraphrase of Kristen Clarke, Biden’s nominee to head the equal rights division of the Justice Department.) Lower academic standards. Separate dorms. Separate dining halls. Critical Race Theory. White Privilege. Ibram X. Kendi bestsellers. BLM. Defund the police. ACAB. It’s all so gosh-darn loving.

It’s love that makes LeBron James, a multimillion who will do anything for Chairman Xi Jinping, and appears unaware that the Chinese are ferociously racist, threatens a white police offer who saved at least one and possibly two Black women from being knifed to death.

Bree Newsome insists that it’s perfectly normal for one teen to attack another with a vicious, long-bladed knife:

Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons. We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers. Y’all need help. I mean that sincerely. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2021

Two days before Bree’s tweet, when one 13-year-old Black teenager engaged another in that fun, teen rite of passage known as a knife fight, she stabbed that other girl to death.

All this kindness from Democrats to Blacks has devastated Black communities. Welfare, which young White social workers urged on Blacks in the 1960s as reparations, replaced men as the family breadwinner. Many of them, deprived of purpose, drifted into crime. Then, in 1994, Biden’s crime bill ensured that these lost men would vanish from the community altogether.

Leftism has also stripped religion from large segments of the Black community. Thus, Blacks lost the two ballasts of a high-functioning community – faith and family.

And of course, as Candace Owens has poignantly commented, the relentless leftist “love” for Black criminals means that Blacks are now “unique in that we are the only people that fight and scream and demand support and justice for the people in our community that are up to no good.” The heroes are not moral men who support their families; they’re career criminals who die in a hail of bullets because they try to kill or fight with police.

Thanks to the Democrats’ Petruchio-style kindness, in 2019 there were over 4.15 million Black single mothers, an increase of 22% in 20 years. Over 50% of Black children live in a single-parent family, which means an impoverished family without a father to model male virtues to the boys and to protect the girls from predatory males. You’d be hard-pressed to find a stable, two-parent home in the rogues’ gallery of BLM martyrs whether the men are products of broken homes or themselves have scattered biological children across their communities.

Here’s the fruit of the Democrats’ sick love: Adam Toledo, 13, runs around Chicago in the middle of the night, armed, in the company of a 21-year-old gang member; Janiah Pate, 13, stabs Nyaira Givens, 13, to death. Ma’Khia Bryant, 15, dies in a hail of police bullets while engaged in a violent knife fight with two other teens.

Pharaoh refused to let the Jews go despite the escalating plagues affecting his people. Only the plague in his own palace changed his mind. The plague the Blacks are facing is the moment that police refuse to go into Black communities lest they get Chauvined. The resulting slaughter may finally break the Democrats’ “loving” grip on Blacks. Until that moment, the Democrats will continue to wreak their revenge for losing the Civil War.