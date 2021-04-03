Using the vaccine to undermine freedom

During a March interview with CNN host Chris (“I am my brother’s keeper”) Cuomo, Dr. Leana Wen -- a former president of Planned Parenthood -- said that, if Americans want their freedoms back, they’d better get vaccinated. Cuomo talked of certain states “reopening,” prompting Wen to say, "The window to do that is really narrowing. You were mentioning, Chris, about how all these states are reopening. They're reopening at 100%. And we have a very narrow window to tie reopening policy to vaccination status."

We have a very narrow window to tie reopening policy to vaccination status? Hmm. Whatever did she mean?

Helpfully, she explained: “Because otherwise, if everything is reopened, then what's the carrot going to be? How are we going to incentivize people to actually get the vaccine? So that's why I think the CDC and the Biden administration needs to come out a lot bolder and say, ‘If you are vaccinated, you can do all these things. Here are all these freedoms that you have.’ Because otherwise, people are going to go out and enjoy these freedoms anyway.”

The bastards wouldn’t dare… would they?

So here we have another “expert” saying that Americans should not be granted any of the freedoms the government recently stripped from them until they comply with a government mandate to have an unvetted foreign substance injected into their bloodstreams. Okay, we’ll do it!

The CCP would be proud of Wen. I’m sure the American Democrat Party is… not that there is much of a difference anymore.

Wen added, "I fear a situation of coming into the fall, where we never reach herd immunity, and then we get hit by the next surge of COVID-19... something that we could have prevented if we just got people vaccinated now." Note to Dr. Wen and other “experts”: if it wasn’t for the fact that you and those like you locked down nearly the entire nation for over a year, we likely already would have reached herd immunity. And how many “surges” of COVID-19 do you expect? Is it the only virus that will live on in perpetuity? If so, why? Is it immortal, unlike the Spanish Flu of 1918, the Hong Kong Flu of 1968, The Bird Flu of 1997 and the Swine Flu of 2009, among others?

I am not an anti-vaxxer, but these vaccines have potentially serious side-effects, though we are not supposed to speak of them. It is not insane to ask why, if one has made it thru the pandemic this far without contracting the coronavirus, one should be essentially forced to accept a vaccine which could well make one sick… in the interest of not getting sick. Especially since many who do contract the virus experience mild -- or no -- symptoms. And if the vaccines are only maximally effective for around six months, as has been recently suggested, and their long-term effects cannot yet possibly be known, getting repeatedly revaccinated going forward must necessarily increase the odds of experiencing both short-term issues such as Bell’s Palsy, and any heretofore undiscovered long term detrimental effects.

Americans -- and everyone else -- your rights to life, liberty and happiness cannot be granted by a government, whether relatively benign or malignant. Your worth cannot be determined by a body of men. The American Founders knew this in their marrow. The concentration camps and gulags of the 20th Century made that abundantly clear. Apparently until now. Your rights are natural, God-given… and unalienable. No one else has the right to tell you what you must put in -- or do -- to your own body.

Is there a more inclusive, positive, empowering message than that?

Let’s start acting like we know what our rights are… and from whence they came.

Let’s Make Americans Great Again.