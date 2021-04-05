Trump’s call for boycotts may finally teach big business to stop siding with the Dems

I am deeply offended that big corporations are trying to bully Georgia into repealing a perfectly reasonable voting integrity law. President Biden lied about the law so egregiously that even the Bezos propaganda outlet, The Washington Post, awarded him 4 Pinocchios. But that didn’t stop some of America’s most prominent corporations from trying to bully Georgia into repealing the law, one which protects legitimate votes from being cancelled out by fraudulent votes.

Now, former President Trump is calling for boycotts of the corporations that are acting as political overlords:

"For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with the WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said in a statement on Saturday released by Save America PAC. (snip) "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back— we have more people than they do— by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play a better game than them," he said.

I agree with the sentiment wholeheartedly, but I differ in tactics. This is a long list to boycott, and it includes some firms that might be difficult for some people to avoid. What if you are on a prescription drug made by Merck? Or what if you are traveling to or from a city where Delta Airlines offers the only service?

Increasingly, Saul Alinsky, the left-wing agitator who inspired Hillary Clinton’s graduation thesis at Wellesley, has advice that makes sense for conservatives today. He specialized in advising those with less institutional power how to bend the mighty to their own purposes. And the left today is the establishment, as the de facto alliance between big business and the Democrats demonstrates. As the MOTUS A.D. blog proclaims, “Alinsky Works for Us Now!” Alinsky’s 13th and final “Rule for Radicals” states: "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it."

I think that we should pick one target and really go after it. It’s fine to boycott any of the others (I will not be watching any MLB baseball from now on), but the one target that stands out is Coca-Cola, whose roots in Georgia are older and deeper than Delta, and whose products are exceptionally easy to both boycott and demonize (“polarize it”).

If you really have to drink cola, there is Pepsi and RC Cola, and possibly a supermarket brand available. But keep in mind that colas and other soft drinks have big health downsides. This graphic, courtesy of the UK Daily Mail, explains some of the effects of cola on your health.

Click here to enlarge)

Diabetes, which disproportionately affects Black Americans, is aggravated by all soft drinks that use “sugar” – in point of fact, US-produced soft drinks use high fructose corn syrup because it is cheaper than real sugar, which is priced artificially high in this country owing to federal regulations aimed at protecting domestic sugar growers. The corn syrup is equally bad as sugar when it comes to diabetes.

Don’t forget that Coca-Cola has diversified its offerings considerably, so there are many other brands to boycott, some of which have no obvious connection to Coke, such as Dasani Water and Schweppes mixers. The company itself supplies a handy-dandy list of products to boycott.

If Trump supporters boycott Coke and all its products, they can teach other companies, too, that siding with one political party is bad for business.

