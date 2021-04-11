The whitewashing of Black Lives Matter

The Deep State has done its best to portray Black Lives Matter as a moderate movement. Wikipedia describes BLM as "a decentralized political and social movement protesting against incidents of police brutality and all racially motivated violence against black people." Wikipedia says its loose structure has contributed to confusion in the press. The confusion is convenient because it allows BLM to disavow any comments by its members the public finds offensive. Wikipedia claims BLM, "protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful; when violence does occur, it is often committed by police or by counter-protestors. Despite this, opponents have falsely portrayed the movement as violent." House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer doesn't "accept" the premise that Antifa and BLM are violent. ABC’s Sunny Hostin maintains that violent protests are "manufactured by the Trump campaign." All branches of the Deep State assert that BLM is a respectable non-violent movement.

BLM leaders were invited to the White House by President Obama. The Democratic National Committee has adopted a resolution expressing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In November of 2014, Charles Wade, a BLM activist, traveled to Geneva, Switzerland to speak before the United Nations on the subject of police brutality. Black Lives Matter leader, DeRay McKesson, taught a course on Transformational Leadership in the BLM Movement at Yale Divinity School funded through a $120,000 grant from the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations. Washington, D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that part of the street outside of the White House had been officially renamed to Black Lives Matter Plaza. Nearly 300 major U.S. corporations have pledge literally hundreds of millions of dollars to BLM and other "racial justice" causes. Bank of America has pledged a $1 billion donation to the cause of fighting "racial inequality." According to The Economist, between May 2020 and December 2020, donations to Black Lives Matter related causes amounted to 10.6 billion dollars. How could BLM be anything other than a respectable mainstream movement?

It does not require a great deal of investigation to discover that BLM is not the respectable organization the media portrays. BLM was founded in 2013 by Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi. Cullors stated, “Myself and Alicia [Garza] in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.” She also is involved with some extremely bizarre occult practices. All criticism of BLM can be refuted. Because of its "loose structure" any objectionable act can be denied by the "real" BLM.

BLM is famous for its catchy chants like “Pigs in A Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon!”

CNN has explained that this chant was used by a local group not affiliated with the national Black Lives Matter. Police claimed the chant promoted death to police. Rashad Turner, a founder of the St. Paul Black Lives Matter group, said "no one is promoting violence." The chant "was simply a demand for police officers who kill people to be treated the same as civilians who kill people." Other chants may be more difficult to explain. “What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!”; “Every City, Every Town, Burn the Precinct to the Ground”; and "Death to America" may be more difficult to explain. 359 officers died in the line of duty in 2020. Excuses should not be made for chants about the killing of police officers.

There are undoubtedly moderate members of BLM. However, there are a considerable number of extreme radicals in the organization. BLM Activist Samantha Shader has admitted to throwing a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle containing four officers in New York City. Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Yusra Khogali has tweeted asking Allah for strength “to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today.” The intolerance of these radicals has led to excesses like the killing of an Indianapolis 24-year-old mother of a three-year-old for saying "All lives matter."

A Princeton University study links BLM to 91% of riots during the summer of 2020. Of course, this study will be disputed, but the fact that BLM is a violent movement cannot be denied. They will never be satisfied. New York Black Lives Matter President Hawk Newsome: "if this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Maya Echols predicted the results of the Derek Chauvin trial: “If George Floyd’s murderer is not sentenced, just know that all hell is gonna break loose. Don’t be surprised when buildings are on fire. Just saying.” As Vice-President Harris has stated, "They're not going to stop . . . they're not going to let up, and they should not, and we should not.”