The NIH and CDC should not resemble a reunion of the class of 1963

Judges make critical value judgments regarding pressing civil and criminal legal matters. To keep the bench vital and prevent them from consolidating too much power, in December 2015, 33 states and the District of Columbia have set mandatory retirement ages. Most of these age limits range from 70 to 75 years old, with the one outlier being Vermont with an age limit of 90. For the same reason, Congress needs to institute mandatory retirement at both the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 80, is currently the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which does not have a mandatory retirement age for its top leaders. Given the amount of power Fauci has amassed in his nearly four decades in health policy leadership positions, Perhaps Congress should legislate such a limit.

Not only is Fauci too powerful, but he's also proven to be very bad at his job. Fauci has been consistently wrong with his predictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. His flip-flops and contradictions are now legendary, despite his attempts to revise his personal history on the subject. Because he's been there so long, no one challenges him. Indeed, Fauci's boss, Dr. Francis Collins, 70, generally concurs with and defends his questionable judgment.

If the Republicans ever regain control of Congress (an uphill climb if the Dems succeed in passing H.R. 1), one of the first orders of business should be to pass a mandatory retirement age for all agency directors on the federal payroll. This policy will act as a de facto term limit on unelected bureaucrats such as Fauci and Collins, whose advice brought our economy to a grinding halt.

It's a fact that employment levels are down by roughly 10 million jobs from their highest point before the pandemic. Estimates from economists and the online review site Yelp indicate that hundreds of thousands of small businesses have closed their doors permanently, while big-box stores such as Walmart, BestBuy, and many large supermarket chains were allowed to stay open.

Fauci and Collins have several decades of federal employment during which they amassed considerable political influence on both sides of the aisle with members of Congress, most of whom don't have a degree in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). In fact, only 10% of people sitting in Congress have some background in STEM. Another 42% have a degree in law, and 4% have no college education at all. Given the lack of scientific knowledge possessed by most members of Congress (one notable exception is Rand Paul, a medical doctor who challenged Fauci's assertions in a recent U.S. Senate hearing), it is alarming that most of our elected leaders follow Fauci's and Collins's suspect recommendations blindly and without question.

It is vitally important that Congress rein in these unelected health policy bureaucrats at the earliest opportunity. Under Democrat control, there is zero chance this will happen. Republicans need to focus on this issue the next time they are in the majority, or megalomaniacs such as Fauci and Collins, emboldened by their power-grab during this lockdown, will attempt these shenanigans repeatedly to the detriment of our country and economy.

Image: Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci.

