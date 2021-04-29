The NFL draft goes woke?

Maybe we shouldn't be surprised. After all, this is the same NFL that blessed professional athletes who disrespected the U.S. flag.

The latest from the "wokes" is their reaction to the NFL draft or the potential top choices about to be selected by teams.

Are the experts concerned about the character or talent of top college athletes? We used to do that, but no more in the days of woke. The big deal this year is that the top quarterbacks are all white.

Check this out on ESPN:

When discussing White and Black quarterbacks on Tuesday, ESPN's Max Kellerman took issue with the notion that the stock of a Black quarterback falls before the draft, specifically citing the rumors that Fields may not be a top one or two pick. "I know it's on my radar," the "First Take" co-host said. "Sometimes quarterbacks rise, sometimes they fall, but what I've noticed, in recent years after decades of artificial barriers being put in place for Black quarterbacks is that vis-a-vis White quarterbacks, Black quarterbacks in the draft tend to fall pre-draft.

Let me remind Mr. Kellerman that the stock of many college athletes falls before the draft. It's called competition or talent.

What does any of this have to do with drafting the best college athlete for your NFL team?

Don't the Dallas Cowboys have a black quarterback who just signed a huge six-year contract?

Aren't there lots of black college quarterbacks coming up or others already playing in the NFL? I checked, and ten black quarterbacks started the last season. I remember when Doug Williams made history as the first black quarterback to win the 1989 Super Bowl. It sounds to me as though some blacks are making it to the NFL rather than the opposite.

Once again, we see people in the sports media obsessed with skin color. It's all about the color of your skin with these people. And then they call us "racist" when we question their obsession with race.

