The Democrat war against the white middle class

On March 16, 2021, a 21-year-old white male named Robert Aaron Long went on a shooting rampage at three separate massage parlors, leaving eight women dead. The Marxist rabble-rousers — a term synonymous with the Democrat party — quickly retreated into their Marxist libraries and thumbed through Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals to find out how to "stir up dissatisfaction and discontent."

We know that Robert Aaron Long went to rehab twice for sex addiction. Anyone with a rational brain — which exempts all Democrats — understands that Long was a sick and depraved individual whose motivation was not race-based, but induced by his self-loathing and contempt for those women to whom he turned. The killer admitted that there was no racial motivation for the killings. Long killed the women not because they were Asian — two were white — but because they worked at massage parlors, the types of places Long frequented to feed his loathsome addiction.

But the Marxists in the media and in the Democrat party — one and the same — intentionally told a different narrative. A Washington Post headline declared, "Eight killed, including 6 Asian women." Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that Asians "are being targeted unfairly." Georgia state rep. Bee Nguyen told CNN's Erin Burnett, "in this particular case, where the victims were Asian women, we see the intersections of racism, xenophobia and gender-based violence." Interestingly, neither Mayor Bottoms nor Rep. Nguyen, nor the Washington Post headline, mentioned the two white women murdered. Why? Because Saul Alinsky instructs them to "create the issues or problems."

You see, the Democrat party and the Democrat media are Marxists whose goal is to bring about revolution. Their organization is "born out of the issues and the issues are born out of the organization," according to Alinsky. They intentionally ignored the two whites because such an acknowledgment would undermine their effort to "agitate, create disenchantment, and discontent." White lives don't matter, but white votes still do.

The left in this country is engaged in an all-out assault on white, middle-class America. Don't take my word for it. Saul Alinsky, the official Marxist Democrat party tactician, wrote in Rules for Radicals that "organization for action will now and in the decade ahead center upon America's white middle class. That is where the power is. When more than three-fourths of our people from both the point of view of economics and self-identification are middle class, it is obvious that their action or inaction will determine the direction of change. Large parts of the middle class, the 'silent majority,' must be activated."

The Marxist Democrats are professional agitators and community organizers. They are arsonists, setting fire to the world. Their lies are intentional and strategic. Alinsky writes, "The organizer's job is to inseminate an invitation for himself, to agitate, introduce ideas, get people pregnant with hope and a desire for change and to identify you as the person most qualified for this purpose."

This is why the media largely ignored a slew of other recent violent crimes. Contrast the Democrat narrative and reporting on the Atlanta shootings with the most recent murder of a Pakistani Uber driver in Washington, D.C. CNN reports, "Two teenage girls have been charged in the carjacking death of an Uber Eats driver this week in Washington, DC, police say." There is no mention of the "black" ethnicity of the teenagers in the article, nor any suggestion of it being an anti-immigrant hate crime.

Or how about the reporting following the recent murder of ten white people by a Syrian, Muslim immigrant in Boulder, Colorado? In fact, CNN went out of the way to report that "high school bullies made fun of Alissa's name and for being Muslim." The subtext is that the killer was a victim. There is no suggestion that this was an anti-white hate crime, even thought all ten victims were white.

Americans are pawns in the Democrats' scheme to wrest power from "we the people" and secure it in perpetuity for themselves. White middle-class Americans remain the greatest impediment to the left's totalitarian ambitions. Alinksy wrote in 1971, "We are belatedly beginning to understand this, to know that even if all the low-income parts of our population were organized — all the blacks, Mexican-Americans, Puerto Ricans, Appalachian poor white — if through some genius of organization they were all united in a coalition, it would not be powerful enough to get significant, basic, needed change."

The Atlanta spa shootings were attractive to the community organizers on the left. They salivated over their keyboards because they saw it as a rare opportunity to set multiple fires. This too is textbook Marxism. Alinksy instructs, "[A] single issue drastically limits your appeal, where multiple issues would draw in the many potential members essential to the building of a broad, mass-based organization[.] ... [M]any issues means many members."

This is why Rep. Nguyen attached the murders to multiple issues — "racism, xenophobia, and gender based violence." The Democrats are diabolical. Revolution is their goal. They are communists.

For too long, Americans have watched with frustration, anger, and helplessness as the Marxists have moved the ball down the field. But we have their playbook. If we hope to avert a dark totalitarian future, we must study their plays and expose them.

Drew Allen is a Texas-bred, California-based conservative author and speaker, who writes a weekly blog promoting conservative ideals at drewthomasallen.com. Fluent in Italian, Drew has lived and worked in Italy in the fashion industry and in New York City and Los Angeles as an actor, screenwriter, and independent film producer.

Image: stevepb via Pixabay, Pixabay license.