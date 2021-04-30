The dark night of fascism has finally landed in the United States

Tom Wolfe famously quipped, "The dark night of fascism is always descending in the United States and yet lands only in Europe." Certainly, that was the case during the Trump presidency, when leftists insisted he was Hitler yet were unable to point to a single instance in which he'd engaged in conduct actually associated with fascists. However, in the topsy-turvy world that is 2021, Wolfe's saying has been turned on its head. With the advent of the Biden administration, America is heading into a purely fascist future. Meanwhile, Europeans are insistently demanding freedom, whether it's generals and other civil servants pushing back against Critical Race Theory and Islam or ordinary people singing and dancing in the streets.

In America, people who committed a misdemeanor by entering the Capitol without permission are still rotting in jail in solitary confinement without ever having had a hearing. The situation is so dire and un-American that Senators Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin, both proponents of total government, protested:

Most of the 300-plus people charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have been released while they await trial, but dozens of those deemed to be dangerous, flight risks or at high risk of obstructing justice were ordered held without bond. D.C. jail officials later determined that all Capitol detainees would be placed in so-called restrictive housing — a move billed as necessary to keep the defendants safe, as well as guards and other inmates. But that means 23-hour-a-day isolation for the accused, even before their trials begin. And such treatment doesn't sit well with Warren or Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), two of the chamber's fiercest critics of solitary confinement. "Solitary confinement is a form of punishment that is cruel and psychologically damaging," Warren said in an interview. "And we're talking about people who haven't been convicted of anything yet."

(So far as I know, no Republicans have done the same, and shame on them if I'm correct.)

On Wednesday, federal agents flashing open-ended warrants conducted a 6 A.M. raid on former New York mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to seize his electronics. The ostensible reason was that Giuliani violated a law requiring Americans who represent foreign nationals to register as foreign agents. This is a law that is enforced only against Republicans close to Trump — and Giuliani is adamant that he's never represented foreign nationals.

The agents ostentatiously refused to seize copies of Hunter Biden's hard drives, which Giuliani possessed, even though they were obvious electronic devices. Giuliani contends that the hard drives' contents establish not only that Hunter and Joe Biden acted as unregistered foreign agents, but also that Joe Biden and his family took millions in bribes over the years and that Hunter Biden was engaged in child pornography. Since Giuliani still has the hard drives, perhaps he should make all the information on the drives public.

Giuliani told some of his story to Tucker Carlson:

On the evidence available, what's happening to Giuliani looks like typical fascism: an incoming regime uses unequally applied law and a complete absence of due process to purge all political opposition.

And in the perfect public-private partnership that makes fascism a different kind of socialism from communism, the tech tyrants continue to act as the federal government's censorship arm. Just today, YouTube censored an interview that Dan Bongino conducted with former President Trump, calling it "spam" and a "scam." You can see the interview on Rumble.

Meanwhile, in Europe, over 1,000 French military personnel, including 20 former generals and 100 officers published an amazing open letter:

It accused the French government of kowtowing to destructive ideologies such as anti-racism and Islamism, which it said were being leveraged for the purposes of sowing unrest in French communities and risking a descent into full-blown civil war. The signatories expressed grave concern with the government's push to deconstruct and decolonize its own history in an attempt to placate a growing Islamism that has wracked the nation with violence and argued that radical Islam is being used to subject neighborhoods to dogmatic rules that go against the French Constitution, creating an unconstitutional parallel Islamic state. "Perils are mounting, violence is increasing day by day," the letter warned. "Who would have predicted ten years ago that a teacher would one day be beheaded when he left school?"

The signatories also attacked Critical Race Theory, which is making headway in France.

Meanwhile, Basel, Switzerland was the latest European city to have a flash mob demanding freedom from masks and lockdowns. You can read all about this Insurrection of Joy here. Then, spend a few minutes watching this video from a Swiss train station, as people in the station go from bewildered to celebratory:

We need a non-partisan song for Americans to do the same.

At the end of the day, unless we want the dark night of fascism to become a permanent fixture in America, we'd better act to stop the Democrats from using the unequal application of our laws and the manufactured fear of COVID (a virus that more than 99% of us will have survived) to gain total power.

Image: Rudy Giuliani on Tucker Carlson’s show. YouTube screen grab.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.