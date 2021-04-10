The Biden crocodile comes for John Roberts

Sure as the sun comes up, Joe Biden has moved to pack the Supreme Court with leftist cronies.

He denied he had any such intentions during the 2020 campaign, sometimes refusing to answer the question directly. As with everything he utters, he obfuscates. Here's what the White House statement, slipped in on a news-dump Friday, says, via Legal Insurrection with a hat tip to Instapundit:

The Commission’s purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals. The topics it will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the Court’s role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices. To ensure that the Commission’s report is comprehensive and informed by a diverse spectrum of views, it will hold public meetings to hear the views of other experts, and groups and interested individuals with varied perspectives on the issues it will be examining. The Executive Order directs that the Commission complete its report within 180 days of its first public meeting. This action is part of the Administration’s commitment to closely study measures to improve the federal judiciary, including those that would expand access the court system.

The short summary is this: The rabid left wanted a packed Supreme Court and executive-action Joe is moving fast to accommodate them.

The problems with packing the Supreme Court are manifest: Democrats can pack it now and get any political result they want. Leftist Supreme Court justices, unlike constitutionalists, unwaveringly vote the leftist way. But like the filibuster, and for that matter, election cheating, two can play that game. Republican-majority legislatures and executives can do the same thing, and the packing can continue and continue and continue, until the last judge is used up. Why not appoint all judges and any lawyer who wants to be one to the Supreme Court in that case, and get it over now?

Bottom line, the law and the courts will become the same -- shifting, malleable, and political. Laws will run one way with Republicans in power on Democrat Biden rules, and another when leftists get into the saddle. Could happen every two years if the Biden plan goes through. So much for separation of powers. Packing the court, after all, to make the laws all run his way was what rabidly left-wing Hugo Chavez did with his corruption of Venezuela's once-impartial courts, appointing a new higher court to overrule the actual top court and nullify its every ruling. Democrats take that not as a warning, but a how-to guide. Now they've got their puppet, Biden, moving to do their version of the same.

The New York Post, in an excellent editorial, warns that that is not all they can possibly do:

It’s a recipe for tit-for-tat court-packing moves, with Republicans adding yet more seats next time they have the power — or, worse still, Democrats using their current power to so skew the fundamental rules of the land to ensure permanent control of Washington and the end of our democracy.

Oh, sure, Biden will call it a commission, an inquiry, a bi-partisan measure, all just to get information. It's a camel's nose under the tent that is intended to clothe this naked power grab in the vestments of legitimacy. Rest assured the questions will be skewed all the Democrats' way. And rest even more assured that all the so-called Republicans will be RINOs, Mitt Romney or Lincoln Project types, who are already pretty well known as phonies to average Republicans. They'll be the kind of "Republicans" who said they voted for Joe Biden.

Which is a reflection of Joe's modus operandi -- that one political skill he has to lie and avoid accountability. He never says what he means, and this will be no different.

All the same, as bad as the court-packing idea is and as bad as its outcome could be, it's hard to sympathize with the current Supreme Court, which has effectively been begging Joe Biden not to do it, not just through words, such as those of left-leaning Justice Stephen Breyer, but through the court's cowardly actions. They didn't want to take cases to resolve naked election fraud, not even one. Trump-haters such as Chief Justice John Roberts didn't want to take responsibility, didn't want to have to make a ruling, as the law would require, given that they otherwise favor following and correctly interpreting law, that might just benefit President Trump.

If they thought that by doing that, they would make friends with Joe Biden, they were in for a surprise. Biden is a shell of a president, controlled by far-left forces who can't get elected to office on their own merits. He's going to smile nicely at them for all the good things they've done for him -- and in the end, stab them in the back, his masters effectively at the controls.

Had they had the courage to take the cases, which involved unprecedented electoral cheating and lawlessness, they might have been left alone. But they chose, and chose badly, hoping their appeasement of the cheating Bidenites would persuade them to leave tem alon. Now they stand by as Joe plans to pack the courts, hoping against hope that the leftist crocodile will still eat them last. Best wishes, cowards.

