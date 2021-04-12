St. Vincent volcano evacuation: No COVID vaccine, no rescue for you!

The nightmare scenario with vaccine passports that many people suspected has come to pass faster than anyone expected on the Caribbean island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Seems the largest island of St. Vincent is experiencing a dangerous volcanic eruption. We all know what those are like in the Caribbean -- anyone remember the glamorous jet-set haven of Montserrat? Its entire capital of Plymouth is gone now, volcano got it. Half the country remains in a volcanic 'exclusion zone,' based on the continuous volcanic activity with smoke, poisonous gases, rotten egg smells, explosions, lightning, earthquakes, flying rocks, corrosive sandstorms, raining glass threads, and lava, extending from 1995-2010. Volcanos are serious matters in that region, and can mean complete island obliteration whenever they move to explode. Volcanic eruptions are also unpredictable, and St. Vincent's can blow at any minute .

So now we hear how St. Vincent is dealing with this imminent volcanic eruption in which 16,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate. Aircraft can't get in due to volcanic conditions, but cruise ships can, and to their credit, are rushing to help evacuate the island's affected residents, as are fellow Caribbean island nations, such as St. Lucia, Antigua and Grenada, which are taking evacuees in.

Just one hitch, according to a report from the Daily Wire, citing other news sources:

The island’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, then sparked criticism by saying that those boarding cruise ships or seeking temporary refuge on nearby islands must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who have not yet been vaccinated — numbering in the thousands — will not be permitted to leave the island, and will be housed in local hotels in “safe zones,” according to the Prime Minister. “Gonsalves said only vaccinated residents who have been checked and identified by Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines chief medical officer, will be allowed to board the ships out of an abundance of caution,” reported ABC News.

The cruise ships, to their credit, deny that they'd refuse board or rescue to anyone who can't prove he has had a vaccine, but this character hasn't changed his order. He claims that cruise ships full of rescued people might not be able to dock, out of fear of COVID, so just the vaccinated can board. So much for any port in a storm, with a volcano expected to blow any minute. Get a vaccine, or no rescue from a live burning volcano for you. Emergency rescue is now conditional.

Only 10,000 of the entire island-nation's 100,000 citizens and residents have managed to even get the vaccine. Assuming they are all in the northern part of the island's volcanic zone, (which they aren't) 6,000 would have to be left behind, no rescue for them. Good luck traveling the volcanic roads with zero electrical power to get to this guy's claimed safe-zone hotel.

It shows the madness that has descended onto the left with its obsession with vaccine purity. They're using vaccinations as a stick now to warn people about whether they can be rescued and never mind the emergency. And it's not about small stuff like getting into a ball game -- in this nation's case, it's about whether you can be rescued in a life-or-death situation. Don't have the passport, don't have the proof, well then nothing for you, stay with the volcano, because you might have COVID, so the logic goes. It's as if our entire worth as human beings and our right to life itself are now bound up by the left in whether we have been vaccinated from COVID.

This response is the proof of the fanaticism of the left on the vaccine matter. St. Vincent's prime minister, affectionately known as "Comrade Ralph" as you may guess, is a long-ruling one-party-state leftist.

It's proof positive that COVID is no longer about a survivable illness, it's now an instrument of complete government control. If this isn't an argument about how vaccine passports can and will be used if adopted here, nothing is.

Image: Fernanda LeMarie, Cancilleria del Ecuador, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0