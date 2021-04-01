So Gaetz was telling the truth all along about the FBI probe into extortion, official confirms

Seems the media's rush to judgment on the matter of Rep. Matt Gaetz, a popular conservative Florida Republican, who was smeared in the New York Times as someone in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl, might just leave them with egg all over their faces.

Again.

There's no doubt about it, the press came down hard on Gaetz, whose defense of himself on the Tucker Carlson show, following the Times hit piece, included describing an extortion plot, was broadly ridiculed as "improbable," "QAnon" and "bizarre," "bizarre," and "bizarre." Even some on the right called it "bizarre."

Sure, if he's making it up. Turns out he wasn't.

According to the National Pulse:

A statement from Assistant U.S. Attorney David Goldberg confirms Rep. Matt Gaetz’s claim that the Federal Bureau of Investigations was investigating extortion claims in response to a New York Times article accusing the congressman of sex trafficking. In an email between Rep. Gaetz’s father’s lawyer and Goldberg, the Assistant U.S. Attorney confirms the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) involvement: “I can confirm that your client is working with my office as well as the FBI at the government’s request in order to determine if a federal crime has been committed. This has been discussed with, and approved by, the FBI as well as the leadership of my office and components of Main Justice.” The response followed a Gaetz family lawyer sending the following in a March 25th email: “My client, Don Gaetz, was approached by two individuals to make a sizable payment in what I would call a scheme to defraud. The FBI is not asking Don to voluntarily and proactively assist in their investigation, which Don is willing to do. Please confirm that your Office and the FBI would like Don’s assistance in this matter and that he will be working at the Government’s request.” The emails follow The New York Times publishing an article – “Matt Gaetz Is Said to Face Justice Dept. Inquiry Over Sex With an Underage Girl” – that accused the congressman of being in a sexual relationship with an underage girl and appear to confirm the story outlined by Rep. Gaetz’s on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The case illustrates just how vulnerable to blackmail many congresspeople are. I was always struck by how Gaetz defended Rep. Katie Hill, the far-left throuples enthusiast and exploiter of youthful interns, who said she was being blackmailed by her bitter underachieving ex-husband, and resigned because she wanted no more of whatever it was he had on her, or perhaps one step ahead of a congressional investigation on the intern issue which broke House rules. She certainly was, based on what she did, but most people have some sympathy for her for having such a vile ex, as well.

It also raises more questions about Eric Swalwell, who had a too-close, probably sleeparound relationship with a likely Chinese spy named Fang Fang, yet remains on the House intelligence committee. Blackmail seems all too real, given the power that congresspeople wield and the competitiveness of House races. No, it not a "bizarre" thing to hear that Gaetz could be in the midst of a blackmail investigation. Apparently, it happens all too often. And in the last few years, it seems to be accelerating, the cases I cited were just the most recent in the news.

How many others in high profile posts, not just in Congress, but on the Supreme Court, in governorships, and other places of high public service, are being similarly blackmailed, except out of the eyes of the press? It gives one pause. And it certainly discredits the press, which is quick to jump on its bogus narratives and do the bidding of blackmailers.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License