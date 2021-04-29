School board cancels meeting as parents demand end to masks for kids; parents cite Robert's Rules of Order and elect a new school board

Parental dissatisfaction with government schools is escalating as absurd masking requirements for the least vulnerable segment of society, children, continue to be imposed by educrats and their elected supervisors.

After Arizona governor Doug Ducey ended the state's mask mandate in schools with an executive order, a number of parents (described in various media as numbering "hundreds," "around 100," and "dozens") showed up at the scheduled Tuesday meeting of the Vail Unified School District's School Board to demand an end to mandatory masks in the schools. Instead of hearing out the parents, the board of the suburban Tucson school district chose to cancel the meeting.



KGUN TV 9 reports:

Nearly 100 parents rallied for the district to drop the mask mandate at the schools. The group showed up before the regular study session at 5:30. But the board only made it half way through, when parents pushed their way into the board room refusing to wear masks. The Vail board called 911, and Pima County Sheriff Nanos tells KGUN 9, a sergeant and four deputies showed up in just over a minute. The district tells us one of them advised the board to adjourn the study session because of the crowd was uncontrollable. But the Sheriff says that's not true, the board made that decision on their own and crowd control was not an issue.

Five parents were allowed to speak to the board before it adjourned without formally opening the meeting.

A sheriff's deputy says the meeting has been canceled. Upset parents want to know why. There are dozens gathered at the door... others in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/MjjEIAWvKT — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 28, 2021

But the story did not end there. A group of parents cited Robert's Rules of Order and proceeded to claim to elect a new school board. Here is a nearly seven-minute video of the proceedings:

Media reaction, other than on local talk radio, was scathing. The Arizona Daily Star, Tucson's daily newspaper, published a collection of unflattering photos.

Vail, Arizona, population 12,982 in the 2020 Census, is a fast-growing (27% increase since 2010), affluent (average household income $104,047 with a poverty rate of 4.88%) suburb of Tucson.

In the aftermath, another suburban Tucson school board chose to cancel its scheduled Wednesday meeting:

Tanque Verde Unified School District canceled Wednesday's school board meeting at the recommendation of the Pima County Sheriff's Department after reports of an anti-mask protest surfaced earlier that day. (snip) As this new order allowed "K-12 school districts and charter schools still maintain the right to institute and enforce policies to mitigate against COVID-19 spread, including the use of masks," several local school districts, including Vail Unified School District and Tanque Verde School District, elected to maintain its requirement for face masks and coverings while on school grounds. In response to the governor's recent order, TVUSD said in a statement that it will continue its board policy and board-adopted mitigation plan that requires "all persons, including, but not limited to, staff, students, vendors, visitors, and volunteers, shall wear a mask while on any District property, in any District facility, at any District event, whether indoors or outdoors, and in any District vehicle, including District buses or vehicles rented or leased by the District." With the district's governing board originally slated to discuss its options for face coverings during Wednesday's meeting, PCSD received reports that protestors were planning to gather at the meeting. Due to concern that these individuals would not follow meeting protocols related to mitigating the COVID-19 virus, district officials said that they were "concerned that (they would) be unable to conduct the meeting safely," prompting the cancelation of the meeting. "We will continue to work with the Pima County Sheriff's Department to ensure the safety of our community for any future meetings," the district said.

According to Zachary Evans of National Review, the ad hoc election of a new school board was not legal:

The election itself was illegitimate because school board members must be elected by the public, so the mask mandate is still in effect in the district.

I have no knowledge of the relevant Arizona statutes, which may call for an election open to all voters, I suspect, but I would note that the meeting of the board was open to the public. In any event, Robert's Rules of Order do not enjoy the status of state law, so I suspect the board will still be in office the next time it attempts a meeting.

The entire episode is evidence that patience is running out for restrictions on personal freedom imposed on the name of COVID control that are unsupported by science. The school board told local news outlets that "90%" of parents support the mask mandate but presented no evidence.

