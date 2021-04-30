Rudy Giuliani responds to FBI search warrant raid and goes on the offensive

The highly publicized early-morning raid on the apartment and office of Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of the 45th president of the United States, was an outrage. Thanks to a 10+-minute interview last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the nation's highest rated cable news program, we have a better grasp of the dimensions of the scandalous behavior of the Department of Justice.



Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.

I urge readers to view the entire interview if they did not see it on the broadcast. It is embedded below. Keep in mind that before he was mayor of New York, he was the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, the very office that is now conducting the investigation targeting him. He therefore knows the ins and outs of all aspects of federal prosecution, including the execution of search warrants. As he only alluded to briefly, during his tenure as U.S. attorney, he conducted far more consequential investigations — bringing down the major portion of the Mafia that had plagued New York for decades — than any of his successors. He puts to shame the behavior of those conducting the current highly politicized investigation.

Here are some major issues that he highlighted:

The seven FBI agents (whose behavior he said was highly professional and polite) who conducted the raid did not follow the terms of the warrant, which required all electronic devices to be taken in. Specifically, once Giuliani pointed out hard drives from Hunter Biden's laptop, abandoned at a Wilmington computer repair shop, the agents declined to take them into custody. He stated that to his knowledge, the hard drives contained evidence of violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), the purported crime that he is being investigated for. They also contain evidence of other crimes, including Hunter Biden's felonious lie on a gun-related application in which he stated that he was not a drug addict, including a picture of him smoking crack within days of the application.

As far as FARA itself goes, Rudy adamantly stated that he did not represent foreign individuals or officials. He stated that the materials seized will prove his innocence.

He stated that the warrant itself was illegal; that he had offered voluntary cooperation, so no warrant was required; and that previously — during his representation of the president during an impeachment trial — his iCloud account, containing the same information as on the devices, was already surreptitiously taken into the hands of the DOJ.

The fact that the private and privileged communications between the president's lawyer and his client were made available to the DOJ as he was representing the POTUS is a travesty, a violation of fundamental rights of a defendant in our judicial system. The DOJ alone decided what was confidential and what was not.

Even worse, there is evidence that the DOJ has a serious leak problem, given the fact that the Lincoln Project (Giuliani's and Trump's political enemy) knew about the raid before it was conducted. Here is my transcription on the fly of his key summary statement:

The Justice Department spied on me, and if that is not taken seriously, if that doesn't result in their being sanctioned, the case being dismissed and its stopping, this is no longer a free country. ... We might as well be in East Berlin before the wall fell. This is tactics only known in a dictatorship.

I think he is right. This is a test of the Department of Justice and FBI, which have been corrupted to the point where our democracy is in deep peril.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.