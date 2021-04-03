Remember when baseball brought us together?

Back in the fall of 2001, baseball made us forget the madness of 9-11. We saw President Bush throw a strike before Game 3 in Yankee Stadium. It was followed by two great games, including that Derek Jeter walk-off home run in Game 5. It was awesome to watch.

As they say, that was then, and this is now.

Incredibly, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that The All Star Game was moving out of Atlanta this summer. This is what he said:

Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box[.] ... Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.

Like "4 Pinocchio" President Biden, the commissioner does not understand the law. This is not a law about voting rights, but rather an election integrity bill to reassure voters that the results are clean.

It's incredible that MLB will follow the lead of the "wokes" and deny Atlanta this game, specially the year that Hank Aaron passed away.

My guess is that there is going to be a huge backlash against this decision. I trust that the commissioner understands that. It would have been wiser for the commissioner to have responded to the wokes by saying we play baseball, not get involved in partisan politics.

Twenty years ago, baseball brought us together. Now it will add to the growing polarization in the land. Sad but true.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image via Max Pixel.